Santino Alvaro is an All-American.
Alvaro, who will be a junior at Santa Ynez when the 2023-24 school year begins, finished second at the NUWAY Summer Nationals in the 130-pound weight class, good enough to earn high school All-American status. The tournament took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, late last month.
"It was really cool," Alvaro said. "I hadn't really wrestled on the East Coast before, so it was really cool to wrestle against guys from there.
"All of the guys I wrestled were from New York or New Jersey. They were just a little bit more technical," than the opponents Alvaro usually wrestles against when it comes to their approach to wrestling.
Alvaro went 3-1 in the 130-pound class at the nationals. He drew a first-round bye, then won via fall and two decisions before losing a narrow 2-0 decision to the 2023 1AA New Jersey state champion.
"He got a (two-point) takedown on me the first round then was just pretty defensive the rest of the way," said Alvaro.
"He was smart in his approach, but I could have been more aggressive. I just couldn't get a (tying) takedown."
Alvaro won the 2023 league championship at 126 pounds in his second year of of varsity wrestling for Santa Ynez. He made it to the 2023 CIF Central Section Masters meet, the sectional state qualifier, during Santa Ynez's first school year as a member of the Central Section.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"My goal next year is to make it to the state tournament and hopefully place," said Alvaro.
Alvaro wrestled at 130 pounds at the nationals because "The weight classes there were a little bigger," than the standard weight classes typically used in CIF high school competition.
Alvaro spent a month in Missouri training with National Wrestling Hall of Fame member Sammie Henson before competing at the nationals.
Henson won a silver medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, in the freestyle 54 kg category. He is a World Champion wrestler, having won the gold medal in freestyle for the USA at the 1988 FILA World Championships in Tehran, Iran.
He was named USA Wrestling's Man of the Year in 1998. At age 36, Henson earned a bronze medal at the 2006 world championships in Guangzhou, China. Henson was inducted into the NWHOF in 2015 as a Distinguished Member.
Wrestling at 130 pounds at the nationals figures to serve Alvaro well for the upcoming high school season.
"I'm a little bigger now, and I'm going to wrestle at 132 pounds," said Alvaro. "I'm just more comfortable there. I would have to drop too much weight to try to compete at 126."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.