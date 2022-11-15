111522 SYHS VBALL 01

The Santa Ynez girls volleyball team made the CIF Central Section Division 3 final and the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 4 semifinal this season. 

After 39 matches, including seven playoff contests, the season is over for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team. 

The Pirates lost 3-0 to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF State Division 4 SoCal Regional semifinals. CVC won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20. 

The Pirates won playoff games against Reedley, Bakersfield Garces and Mission Prep to make the CIF Central Section Division 3 final. There, the Pirates fell to Kingsburg 3-0. 

