Coming off three straight wins at home in the Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs, Santa Ynez will hit the road in its quest for the Division 3 championship.

The No. 7 Pirates will play at No. 1 Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the divisional championship. The Vikings are 24-6 overall going in. The Pirates are 18-17.

Kingsburg has played nine sets in these playoffs and has won them all. The Vikings swept No. 16 Visalia El Diamante, No. 9 Fresno Bullard and No. 5 Yosemite by 3-0 counts to reach the final.

110222 SYHS VBALL 01.jpeg

Santa Ynez swept Mission Prep 3-0 in a semifinal match Tuesday night. 

