The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board has approved renaming the school's football field Rio Memorial Field in honor and memory of the late Jeff and Carl Rio.

The board made the approval at its Tuesday, May 16 meeting.

Jeff Rio died in a car accident in 1996. Carl Rio, his father, died after a battle with cancer in 2016. Both were long-time figures in the Santa Ynez football program.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

