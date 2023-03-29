Santa Ynez won four of the six singles matches Monday, and that was enough to carry the Pirates to a 5-4 win over St. Joseph at Santa Ynez.

Tuesday, Mission Prep defeated the Pirates 7-2. That match was also at Santa Ynez.

Bryce Wilczak kept his big 2023 campaign rolling with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for Santa Ynez Monday. Tyler Rose, at No. 5, and Cooper Haws, at No. 6, also won in straight sets for the Pirates. Elias Thomas won in three sets at No. 4.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0