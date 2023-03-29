Santa Ynez won four of the six singles matches Monday, and that was enough to carry the Pirates to a 5-4 win over St. Joseph at Santa Ynez.
Tuesday, Mission Prep defeated the Pirates 7-2. That match was also at Santa Ynez.
Bryce Wilczak kept his big 2023 campaign rolling with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for Santa Ynez Monday. Tyler Rose, at No. 5, and Cooper Haws, at No. 6, also won in straight sets for the Pirates. Elias Thomas won in three sets at No. 4.
Cooper Smith rallied for a win in three sets at No. 2 singles for St. Joseph, and Christian Zahry won in straight sets at No. 3.
Wilczak and Thomas teamed for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match for the Pirates. Zahry and Gabe Hendricks won in three sets at No. 2 for St. Joseph, and the Knights also picked up a win at No. 3 doubles.
Wilczak, at No. 1 singles, and Haws, at No. 6, picked up the only wins for Santa Ynez against Mission Prep. Wilczak and Haws both won in three sets.
Mountain League Mini-Tournament No. 5
Medalist Quinn Murray shot a 72, and that was good enough for St. Joseph to edge runner-up Santa Ynez 411-412 and win this league mini-tournament at Santa Maria Country Club Monday.
Murray was the medalist for the second straight league mini-tournament.
Rye Winans of Santa Ynez finished second behind Murray at 75. Noah Kimbrell of Morro Bay and Augustin Nguyen of Mission Prep both shot a 76, Shane Moncrief of Arroyo Grande shot a 78, and that rounded out the individual top five.
Templeton finished third in the team standings at 422. Mission Prep was next at 432, Arroyo Grande finished fifth at 433, and San Luis Obispo (434), Righetti (452) and Morro Bay (478) followed.
Noah Gordillo (80), Ty Gamble (81), Brooks Lorenz (89) and Bryson Eames (89) followed Murray for the Knights.
Von Gordon (81), Owen Hirth (85), Jackson St. Denis (85) and Marcelo Andrade (86) came in behind Winans for Santa Ynez.
Hayden Ashbrook led Righetti with an 82.
Coast Union 8, Valley Christian Academy 7
The Broncos broke on top with a run in the seventh at Valley Christian Academy and came away with a Coast Valley League win.
Coast Union moved to 5-2, 1-0. The Lions are 3-2-1, 2-1.
James Fakoury and Jordan Tittes had three RBIs apiece for the Lions. Fakoury, Tittes and Torin Ellis all had two hits for VCA.
Cabrillo 10, Pioneer Valley 9
The Conquistadores (4-1,1-0) edged the Panthers in an Ocean League game at Cabrillo and won their league opener.
The Panthers slipped to 5-6-1, 2-1. No details were available.
The Knights (7-6, 4-0) won at Lompoc in which the final score was more indicative of a football game than a baseball one and remained unbeaten in Mountain League play.
The Braves dropped to 7-4. 2-2.
Nikolas Peinado drove in four runs for St. Joseph, and Hunter Hammond and A.J. Stollberg had three RBIs each.
Payton Federmann racked up three RBIs, and Theodore Anderson and A.J. Biselle had two apiece as the Earwigs moved to 9-2, 3-0 with a Tri-Valley League win at Bishop Diego (7-6, 0-3).
Alie Camacho went 5-for-5 with two RBIs, Kate Barnett went 3-for-4 and gave up one run in her 6.2 innings of pitching, and Nipomo (3-5, 2-1) won an Ocean League game at Santa Maria.
Camacho and CJ Arias each drove in two runs. The Saints scored four runs after Arias relieved Barnett, but Arias eventually got the last out.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.