After a trying 2023 campaign for the Santa Ynez baseball team, during which veteran coach Warren Dickey resigned during the last part of the season, the program is searching for a new coach, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Superintendent Andrew Schwab confirmed.

"The district is searching for a replacement for the upcoming season," Schwab said in an email to the Times.

"I resigned as baseball coach on April 28," said Dickey, who said he is still working in his security position at the school. The 2023 Santa Ynez baseball season ended May 6.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you