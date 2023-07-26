The Santa Ynez senior tandem of Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen led their team to the beach volleyball championship of the Mountain League. Nipomo's Stephanie Spicer and Hannah Pankratz did the same for their squad in the Ocean League.
Thus Pecile and Allen, and Spicer and Pankratz are the MVPs of their respective leagues.
The Santa Ynez trio of Sadie Lishman, Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover are all on the All-League First Team. So are Arroyo Grande's Emma Strickland and Grace Willkomm, Ella Hais of Mission Prep and Tea Aebischer of San Luis Obispo.
Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo each have three players on the All-League Second Team. The Arroyo Grande three are Riley Glanville, Ella Pierce and Tana Long. The San Luis Obispo trio consists of Ava Van Bresch, Nina Moutafov and Margherita Calderon.
Santa Ynez senior Jayda Henrey and San Luis Obispo junior Lyla Merk both earned All-Mountain League Honorable Mention.
Gifti Tefera, Emily Tunnell and Mady Kubiak of St. Joseph all made the All-League First Team. Mckenzie Cobb and Olivia Heinback of Paso Robles, along with Bailey Ware of Nipomo and Alana Shields of Morro Bay, joined them.
Paso Robles has three players, Priscilla Utter, Kayley Mills and Ashlee Wescom, on the All-League Second Team, and St. Joseph has two, Ali Mayes and Karsyn Mills. Riley Reeves of Nipomo and Samantha Sweeney of Morro Bay round out the Second Team.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.