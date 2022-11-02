After playing 11 sets so far in this postseason and winning nine, the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team will be playing for the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship Thursday night.
Santa Ynez single season kills record holder Jayda Henrey racked up 13 as the No. 7 Pirates swept No. 14 Mission Prep 3-0 in a semifinal match at Santa Ynez Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.
The Pirates will play for the title at No. 1 seed Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Vikings swept No. 5 Yosemite 3-0 in the other Division 3 semi. Set scores for that one were unavailable at press time.
Henrey gave Santa Ynez a big all-around match Tuesday night. Besides the 13 kills, Henrey made 11 digs, tied with Hannah Allen for the team high in that department. Henrey also served four aces, a team high.
Santa Ynez had a good serving night. Allen served three aces and Gianna Pecile served two. Pecile amassed eight digs and six kills.
Sadie Lishman racked up 12 assists and three digs for the Pirates.
Santa Ynez reached the final by winning three straight home matches in the playoffs. The Pirates downed No. 10 Reedley 3-1 in the first round, beat No. 15 Bakersfield Garces 3-1 in the quarterfinals then swept Mission Prep in the semis Tuesday night.
Playoff matches are at the higher seed each round. Garces upset No. 2 Arvin 3-1 in the first round.
Atascadero was the only San Luis Obispo County or northern Santa Barbara County that advanced through the first round Tuesday.
The No. 8 Greyhounds scored a 14-9 win at home against No. 9 Kingsburg in a Division 2 first-round game.
In other Division 2 first-rounders, No. 1 Bakersfield Garces def. No. 16 Righetti 20-5, No. 13 Fresno Edison upset No. 4 Paso Robles 8-6 at Morro Bay, No. 7 Strathmore edged No. 10 San Luis Obispo 8-7 and No. 2 Morro Bay beat No. 15 Santa Ynez 14-2.
In Division 3, No. 8 Lemoore defeated No. 9 Nipomo 14-10 and No. 4 Bakersfield Centennial edged No. 13 Cabrillo 10-8 at the Kern High School District Aquatic Complex in Bakersfield.
Arroyo Grande, the No. 2 seed in Division 1, will host No. 7 Clovis at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Hancock College 1, Moorpark 0
Cynthia Ramirez, with an assist from Emely Graciliano Sanchez, scored at the 86:33 mark of this one, giving the Bulldogs (12-1-5, 7-1-2) a Western State Conference win at Moorpark against the Raiders (5-9-5, 4-6) Tuesday.
The Bulldogs took seen shots on goal to four for the Raiders. Moorpark goalkeeper Natalie Romero made six saves. Hancock goalies Ally Britt (second half) and Maya Mendek (first) made three saves and one, respectively.
Hancock stayed just behind conference leader Santa Barbara City College (10-2-6, 8-0-2). The Vaqueros beat Oxnard 6-0 at Santa Barbara Tuesday.
Santa Barbara tagged Hancock with its lone loss, 2-1, when the teams played at Santa Barbara in the first round of conference games. The teams played to a 0-0 draw at Hancock in the second round.
The Bulldogs will host Oxnard at 7 p.m. next Tuesday night at Righetti High School on Hancock's Sophomore Night. Hancock will finish its regular season with a Nov. 11 game at Ventura.
Oxnard College 4, Hancock 0
The first-place Condors (12-1-1, 7-0) breezed to a Western State Conference win at Hancock (3-11-3, 2-4-1) Tuesday.
Pedro Sanchez-Jimenez had a goal and two assists for the Condors. Christopher Ramirez had two assists. Hancock goalkeeper Luis Garcia made nine saves, including six in the first half.
The Bulldogs took just one shot on goal.
Hancock will play a conference game at Santa Barbara City College at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Western State Conference Finals
The first Hancock women's golf team in decades finished its 2022 regular season with a fourth-place finish in a seven-team field Monday.
The WSC Finals took place over two days at the Buenaventura Golf Course in Ventura.
Hancock shot a 348-372 for a total team score of 720. College of the Canyons eased to its 11th consecutive conference team title with a 313-320-633. Bakersfield College, at 334-330-664, was the team runner-up.
Danica Black led the Bulldogs with an 84-87-171. Sidney Pruett (82-96-178), Khloe Branch (92-93-185) and Trinity Sahagun (90-96-186) rounded out the Hancock scoring.
Black, Pruett, Branch and teammate Katrina Mata qualified as individuals for the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal Championships that will take place at El Prado Golf Course in Chino Nov. 6 and 7.
The four Bulldogs qualified for the Southern Cal tourney thanks to their season scoring averages.
