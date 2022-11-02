After playing 11 sets so far in this postseason and winning nine, the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team will be playing for the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship Thursday night.

Santa Ynez single season kills record holder Jayda Henrey racked up 13 as the No. 7 Pirates swept No. 14 Mission Prep 3-0 in a semifinal match at Santa Ynez Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.

The Pirates will play for the title at No. 1 seed Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Vikings swept No. 5 Yosemite 3-0 in the other Division 3 semi. Set scores for that one were unavailable at press time.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you