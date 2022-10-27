SYHS PIRATES.jpg

The Santa Ynez girls tennis team breezed to another Mountain League win Tuesday, winning 8-1 at Paso Robles.

 Contributed

No. 9 Clovis won three of the four three-set matches and edged No. 8 Santa Ynez 6-3 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Santa Ynez Tuesday.

Lily Mazza, at No. 5 singles, registered the only three-set win for the Pirates. She beat the Cougars' Zada Rolbiecki 6-3, 1-6 (10-4).

Two of the three-set winners for Clovis came from behind to win. Olivia Gutierrez edged Kate Mazza 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-8) at No. 6 singles, and Chloe Mortensen and Emma Barnswortg of Clovis beat Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-7) in the No. 3 doubles match.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you