031623 SYHS Track
Buy Now

Gabriela Robles pulled off a triple for the Santa Ynez girls at a tri-team meet on Wednesday,, winning the high jump, pole vault and long jump.

 Len Wood, Contributor

The Santa Ynez girls track team defeated Lompoc and Nipomo in a tri-meet at Nipomo Wednesday. The Santa Ynez boys team lost to both.

The Pirates defeated Lompoc 85-35 and Nipomo 78-46 in the girls' meets. On the boys side, Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 78-45 and Nipomo defeated Santa Ynez 71.5-44.5.

Gabriela Robles pulled off a triple for the Santa Ynez girls, winning the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), pole vault (9-0) and long jump 15-5.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you