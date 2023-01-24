012523 SYHS SOCCER 01
Coach Rob Cantrell's girls soccer team at Santa Ynez scored a pivotal Mountain League win over Arroyo Grande on Monday before playing at St. Joseph on Tuesday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

At press time, the Santa Ynez girls soccer team did not have a game scheduled for Wednesday.

Every other weekday this week, the Pirates were slated to play, thanks to a heavy makeup schedule due to earlier rainouts.

Santa Ynez (4-6-1, 2-3-1) started off its busy week with a good result, beating Arroyo Grande (9-5-1, 2-3-1), 4-3 Monday in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez. Charlotte Lewis knocked in two goals for the Pirates, and Kiera hazard and Anya Newton had one apiece.

