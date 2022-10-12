The Santa Ynez girls tennis team breezed to another Mountain League win Tuesday, 8-1 at Paso Robles.
The Pirates solidified their hold on second place. Santa Ynez has lost just twice this year, to league front-runner San Luis Obispo both times.
Santa Ynez singles players Emma Sell, Morea Naretto, Allie Linane, Lillie Mazza and Kate Mazza lost one game between them. Pirates tandems Sell and Linane, Lily Mazza and Natalie O'Shaughnessey, and Brooklyn Ricci and Paige Halme racked up a doubles sweep for the Pirates. The three pairs lost a combined four games.
Rosemarie Ortiz, with a win in three sets at No. 5 singles, earned the Bearcats' point.
Lompoc 7, Pioneer Valley 2
The Braves (13-2, 13-0) scored a convincing win at home on their Senior Night. Lompoc has one league match and has wrapped up the Ocean League title.
Lompoc senior singles players Vera Ortiz, Sofia Larios, Esme Ortiz, Katherine Reyes and Deana Ramirez all won their singles matches.
In other league matches, Orcutt Academy edged Mission Prep 5-4, and Morro Bay beat Nipomo by the same score.
The Titans (13-8, 6-2) moved within a half game of the first-place Conquistadores (10-7, 6-1) with a win at Nipomo in this game between the Ocean League front runners.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
St. Joseph defeated Santa Maria 14-6 in other league action. Righetti beat Morro Bay 13-9 in a Mountain League game.
St. Joseph 14, Santa Maria 6
Chase Johnson scored six times for the Knights in the win.
The Titans (20-10-1, 11-0) clinched a tie for the Ocean League championship with a 20-5, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of the winless Saints in a league match at Nipomo.
In other league action, Lompoc edged Morro Bay 3-2 (28-30, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24), Righetti swept Orcutt Academy 3-0 (25-9, 25-23, 25-11) and Atascadero beat Pioneer Valley 3-2 (25-16, 25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 15-13).
St. Joseph rallied to down Santa Ynez 3-2 in a Monday Mountain League match. Set scores were 28-26, 13-25, 16-25, 27-25, 15-11.
Kaki Allen smacked 14 kills for the Pirates, and Gianna Pecile had 13. Sadie Lishman amassed 21 digs and four aces for the Pirates. Ashley Martin doled out 25 assists for the Pirates, and Aliyah Cabrera had 24.
In other league action, Mountain League front runner San Luis Obispo swept Arroyo Grande 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-21), and Mission Prep scored a 25-14, 25-18, 25-7 sweep of Cabrillo. Set scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-7.
Evangelia Stoyos led Cabrillo with 11 assists and six digs.