Riding solid team balance, the Santa Ynez boys golf team won the CIF Central Section Division 2 team championship at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia Tuesday.

Santa Ynez carded a team score of 395 to runner-up Mission Prep's 400. Lemoore also came in at 400. The Royals notched second place because of a better score by their sixth golfer.

The sectional divisional title is the first for a Santa Ynez boys golf team in program history. 

Kenny Cress  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

