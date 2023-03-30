The Santa Ynez beach volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Mission Prep.

The Pirates are unbeaten during their league campaign, and coach Melissa Rogers said all of her team's pairs have been solid.

"Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen continue to play dominantly against some very strong 1's teams," said Rogers.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you