The Santa Ynez beach volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Mission Prep.
The Pirates are unbeaten during their league campaign, and coach Melissa Rogers said all of her team's pairs have been solid.
"Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen continue to play dominantly against some very strong 1's teams," said Rogers.
"Hannah Allen and Cailen Glover are playing the most conisstent volleyball that they have ever played as a team," at No. 2 for the Pirates, said Rogers. "Their growth in their partnership on the court has been fun to watch."
At No. 3, "Sadie Lishman is my crafty veteran, leading and supporting a talented Helina Pecile," Rogers said. Pecile was an All-Ocean League Second Team selection in basketball.
Ashley Martin and Halle Swanson, Santa Ynez's No. 4 pair, are unbeaten in league play.
"They have been neck and neck with my 3's, which just makes them and the program that much stronger," said the Santa Ynez coach.
"I am super proud of these young ladies and the work they continue putting in," Rogers said.
Arroyo Grande 4, Lompoc 1
The Eagles (2-0, 2-8-1) had just five hits but tagged the Braves (7-2, 2-1) with their first Mountain League loss thanks to four runs in the fourth inning in this game at Arroyo Grande.
The Braves scored their run in the sixth. Elia Parish had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.