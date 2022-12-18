Phoebe.jpg

Becerra

The Santa Maria girls basketball team had lost all of its nine-point halftime lead in its Dec. 9 non-league game at home against Exeter Union and had just seen the Monarchs go ahead for the first time with about 5:30 to play.

The Saints badly needed someone to make plays quickly, and Phoebe Becerra turned out to be that someone. She scored inside to tie the game, scored inside again on the next Santa Maria possession, and her team stayed in front.

Becerra finished with a double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds, in a 41-35 Santa Maria win against Exeter Union at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym. She is the area Player of the Week, as determined by Times voters, for the week ending Dec. 10.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

