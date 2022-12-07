Whenever a Santa Maria or Pioneer Valley team prevails in any game or match between these two crosstown rivals, it always brightens the victors' season at least a bit.
The Santa Maria boys basketball team got that cherished win Tuesday night. The Saints' trademark 3-point shooting heated up in the second half, and the Saints (3-2) beat the Panthers (0-8) 57-47 at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym in a non-league game.
"We're really going to have to rely on speed, defense, our 3-point shot this season," said Santa Maria junior guard Darren Cortez (as usual, most of the Santa Maria players are guards) after his team withstood a game-high 30 points by Panthers guard Jace Gomez to win its second straight.
Jorge Adame scored 16 points for the Saints, and John Lupercio scored 14. Fritz Columnas added nine.
Columnas, a sophomore and the smallest player on the floor, grabbed seven rebounds. Adame had six, and Angel Abarenga had five.
Santa Maria point guard Tony Morales racked up eight assists. He and Cortez both made two steals. Besides the 30 Gomez points, the Saints also had to overcome a big rebounding game for Pioneer Valley guard Jarell White to win.
Lupercio sank four 3-point shots, and all of Columnas' points came on 3's. Cortez sparked Santa Maria's defense in the second half, consistently starting the Saints' transition game with sharp outlet passes.
"Our defense fed our offense tonight, and that was important for us," said veteran Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate after his team employed its usual press-all-over-the-floor defense.
"We matched up well in size with Pioneer Valley (both teams are small), and that also helped us. This was one of the few times we've actually been able to match up with anyone in size."
The Saints typically have one or two post players who are 6-feet or a bit taller to complement their usual abundance of guards. This year, Santa Maria doesn't even have that luxury.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
However, though he's not exactly 6-feet, Abarenga has been doing a solid job inside for the Saints. "He gives us some bulk," said Yamate.
Though they usually do play fast, the Saints sometimes looked rushed on offense in the first half. They steadied in the second.
"We like to play fast, but we know we have to look at the defense and slow it down sometimes if we need to," said Adame, a senior.
When the Saints really get it going on offense they hit a series of 3-point shots in quick succession, and they did that during a third-quarter stretch Tuesday night.
Adame made one trey and Lupercio sank another for the first Santa Maria points of the second half. From the 3:54 mark of the third quarter, Columnas buried two 3's and Cortez made another in a span of 2:06.
"Usually we'll start slow, I'll miss my first 3-point shot then we'll pick it up," said Columnas. Columnas got off to a good start Tuesday night, making his first shot, a 3-pointer.
Santa Maria characteristically substituted often with a hockey line change look, sometimes changing its entire group of five on the floor.
"Playing fast, hustling on defense, shooting the '3', subbing a lot. That's how we do it," said Yamate. "That's what we have to do to survive."
Pioneer Valley will host Tulare Mission Oak at 5 p.m. Friday in a non-league game. Santa Maria plays at home at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Valley Christian Academy in the second half of a VCA-Santa Maria girls-boys non-league doubleheader.
Veteran Pioneer Valley girls golf coach Marcus Guzman is also coaching the boys basketball team this year, taking over from Ross Rivera who coached the squad from 2018 until this season. Both are teachers at the school. Yamate teaches physical education at Santa Maria.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.