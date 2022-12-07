120722 SMHS BBALL 01
Pictured are Santa Maria basketball players, from left, Darren Cortez, Fritz Columnas and Jorge Adame. The Saints beat the Panthers 57-47 on Tuesday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Whenever a Santa Maria or Pioneer Valley team prevails in any game or match between these two crosstown rivals, it always brightens the victors' season at least a bit.

The Santa Maria boys basketball team got that cherished win Tuesday night. The Saints' trademark 3-point shooting heated up in the second half, and the Saints (3-2) beat the Panthers (0-8) 57-47 at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym in a non-league game.

"We're really going to have to rely on speed, defense, our 3-point shot this season," said Santa Maria junior guard Darren Cortez (as usual, most of the Santa Maria players are guards) after his team withstood a game-high 30 points by Panthers guard Jace Gomez to win its second straight.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

