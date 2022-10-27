Pioneer Valley running back Anthony Arias (21) is brought down by Santa Maria High defender Damian Perez (32) during last week's game in Santa Maria. The Saints get to relax in the final week of the regular season after going 4-6 during 10 games in 10 weeks.
A Santa Maria win over Pioneer Valley in the 16th edition of this Main Street Classic football rivalry last Friday night would put the Saints in a nice collective frame of mind heading into the Santa Maria bye week.
A loss? Well, the Saints would not have been feeling too good.
Santa Maria got the job done, finishing its regular season with a 15-9 win at Pioneer Valley in front of a boisterous overflow crowd at the Panthers Homecoming. Thus, the Saints gave themselves some nice momentum heading into their bye week and a probable playoff berth.
"This is the perfect way to head into the bye week," said Santa Maria wide receiver Edgar Preciado after he caught a two-point conversion pass from Saints quarterback Josue Elena for the last points of the game.
"It gives us good momentum going into the playoffs."
The divisional pairings for the CIF Central Section football playoffs have not yet been set. The regular season ends Oct. 28. Still, the Saints figure to be in a good position to make the postseason field.
Santa Maria finished the regular season 4-6 overall, including 2-4 in the Ocean League. That's well above the .300 overall winning percentage required to apply for a playoff spot.
Pioneer Valley (3-6, 2-3) is in position to qualify for the postseason as well. The Panthers will finish their season with an Oct. 28 game at Ocean League front runner Atascadero (6-3, 5-0). The Greyhounds have clinched at least a share of the league championship.
The Santa Maria defense picked the perfect time to hold an opponent without an offensive touchdown for the first time this year. Pioneer Valley linebacker Jose Gutierrez scooped up a fumble on a completed pass and ran 50 yards for a first-quarter score to put the Panthers ahead 9-0.
"Oh yes, this was our defense's best game of the season by far," said Santa Maria running back-linebacker Javier Delgadillo. "Our coaches really prepared us well for what (the Panthers) were going to run."
The Panthers did run most of the time. They passed six times for a total of eight yards.
"We concentrated on the run all week," said Santa Maria defensive end Aiden Ponce. "We knew they didn't have a passing game."
With Santa Maria trailing 9-7 with just over five minutes left, Juan Rico caught the winning touchdown pass from Elena that covered 65 yards. Two Panthers defenders closed in on the pass but Rico, behind everyone, hauled the ball in and took it to the house for the winning score.
"(Rico) did a good job of finishing the play," Preciado said afterward.
The touchdown pass was Elena's second of the game. The junior hit Malachi Jordan for 14 yards and a score moments before he and Rico connected for the winning touchdown.
With the game winding down and Santa Maria trying to run out the clock with a game-clinching first down, the Panthers defense went offside on with the Saints facing fourth down and a yard for the first, and that was it.
Pioneer Valley ran for 135 yards Friday night. Delgadillo kept that total from being a possible 210, and that was a big reason the Saints won the game.
The Panthers took the ball back after stuffing the Saints four times inside the Pioneer Valley 1 in the second quarter. The Panthers got the ball to their 6 then Anthony Arias broke free.
Arias gained 19 yards before Delgadillo tackled him at the Pioneer Valley 25. There was no one else between Arias and the Santa Maria end zone.
"I just knew I had to get to the ball," said Delgadillo.
The Saints won for just the second time in the 16th time in the series between the teams, though Santa Maria has won two of the last three games. The Saints won last Friday night despite netting just 268 yards of offense against the Panthers defense, 209 of those passing.
Aiden Ponce and Michael Herrera-Chavez (in on a team-leading 12 tackles, four solo stops, eight assists), and linebackers Delgadillo and Damian Perez helped the Santa Maria defense play its game of the year.
"I'm happy," Ponce said afterward. "This gives me some bragging rights. I know some of the Pioneer Valley guys."
