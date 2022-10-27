A Santa Maria win over Pioneer Valley in the 16th edition of this Main Street Classic football rivalry last Friday night would put the Saints in a nice collective frame of mind heading into the Santa Maria bye week.

A loss? Well, the Saints would not have been feeling too good.

Santa Maria got the job done, finishing its regular season with a 15-9 win at Pioneer Valley in front of a boisterous overflow crowd at the Panthers Homecoming. Thus, the Saints gave themselves some nice momentum heading into their bye week and a probable playoff berth.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

