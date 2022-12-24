Santa Maria High girls basketball player Brianna Hill has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.
In the first half of the VCA-Santa Maria girls-boys doubleheader at Wilson Gym on Dec. 12, Hill, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, notched a double-double herself as she helped the Saints to a 55-26 win against the Lions. She also had six steals in the win.
On the season, Hill is averaging nearly 13 rebounds a game. (She had 27 rebounds in a game against Coast Union last week).
Hill ran away with the win in the poll that closed on Friday afternoon, receiving about 90% of the 1,800 votes.
Kendrick became the first player in program history to amass a triple-double as the Spartans (9-0) beat McFarland 65-57 in a non-league game at Lakeview Junior High School on Dec. 12. Kendrick, a senior guard/forward, scored 11 points, snared 10 rebounds and notched 11 assists.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
The 6-foot-2 freshman center also made some history in the win over McFarland. With the 30 points she put in, she became the first player in program history to score 30. Johnson is averaging a double-double for the season and, with the 15 rebounds she snared against the Cougars to go with her 30 points, Johnson racked up another one.
Grace Mensah, St. Joseph girls soccer
Mensah chalked up four assists against Kerman, and scored a goal in both non-league games as the Knights (8-0-0) won 5-2 at Kerman on Dec. 16 and 2-0 at Madera last Saturday.
Annie Heybl, St. Joseph girls soccer
St. Joseph's goalkeeper made 11 saves in the two-game span, with eight coming against Kerman.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The five-star sophomore recruit dropped in 27 points and snared 10 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 99-25 non-league win at Pioneer Valley on Dec. 12. St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested Yessoufou the entire fourth quarter.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball
Sanders racked up a big double-double, with 26 points and 12 rebounds, as the Lions beat Santa Maria 66-52 in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym on Dec. 12.
Makennah Simonson, Nipomo girls basketball
The senior Simonson scored a combined 30 points as Nipomo (7-1) rolled to two non-league home wins, 71-30 against Pioneer Valley and 72-9 against Atascadero on Dec. 15.
Belle Simonson, Nipomo girls basketball
The sophomore Simonson also scored a combined 30 points in those two games.
Aiden Tapia, Santa Ynez boys soccer
Tapia contributed three assists as the Pirates won their second straight, a 4-1 non-league win at Bishop Diego on Dec. 17.
Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock College men's basketball
Pierre-Louis notched a double-double with 11 points and 19 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat De Anza 63-55 at the Coach Carr Classic at San Jose City College for their fourth straight win. Pierre-Louis, who shot four-for-11 from the floor, had seven assists.
Giselle Calderon, Hancock women's basketball
Calderon made 6-of-7 3-point shots she put up and scored a game-high 20 points as the Bulldogs eased to their second straight lopsided win, 93-31 in a non-conference game at Gavilan on Dec. 15. Besides her scoring, Calderon had five assists and made three steals.