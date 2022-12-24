Santa Maria High girls basketball player Brianna Hill has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

In the first half of the VCA-Santa Maria girls-boys doubleheader at Wilson Gym on Dec. 12, Hill, with 11 points and 14 rebounds, notched a double-double herself as she helped the Saints to a 55-26 win against the Lions. She also had six steals in the win. 

On the season, Hill is averaging nearly 13 rebounds a game. (She had 27 rebounds in a game against Coast Union last week). 

Brianna Hill 2 .jpg

Santa Maria High girls basketball player Brianna Hill has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
1
0
0
0
0