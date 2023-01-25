Going into its final dual meet of the year, at Santa Ynez Wednesday night, the Santa Maria girls wrestling team was off to a 5-0 start in duals.
The Saints finished second at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet last year and are intent on going after the Masters championship this year.
"Our goal every year is to win it," Santa Maria junior Surray McNutt said after the Saints blanked San Luis Obispo 66-0 in a Mountain League match at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym Monday night. "I think we always have a chance to win it."
"We've made progress since last year," said Santa Maria senior Sofia Ramos after the Saints won on their Senior Night. As the Santa Maria girls squad was in the midst of getting team pictures taken, the 5-0 Santa Maria boys team was in the midst of warming up before beating San Luis Obispo 48-25 in a Mountain League match.
Ramos was one of nine seniors the Santa Maria girls wrestling program honored Monday night. She was also one of just three Santa Maria wrestlers who actually wrestled in the girls match. Eight Santa Maria wrestlers garnered a win by forfeit, including seniors Alina Bojorges, Dulce Estrada and Natalia Castro.
Ramos won by fall at the 1:36 mark of the match at 121 pounds. Iris Castaneira, another senior, needed just 45 seconds to win by fall at 111 and McNutt nailed down a pin with 17.8 seconds left in the first round of the match at 150 pounds.
Bojorges, Castro, Estrada, Alanis Cedeno, Jennifer Jarquin, Vanessa Zayas, Brianna Martinez and Levani Cedeno, Alanis Cedeno's younger sister, all won via forfeit Monday night.
The seniors the Saints honored Monday night included Castaneira, Ramos, Bojorges, Estrada, Castro, Andrea Salazar, Susana Pineda, Carolina Lenera and Zayra Tinoco.
Alanis Cedeno went 5-0 and won the title at 126 pounds at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay earlier this season. The CIT meet is traditionally one of the higher-quality wrestling tournaments in the state.
Come the post-season, the Saints will try to win their first Central Section Masters title since 2020. Among others, they were bolstered by the return of McNutt, who qualified for the CIF state meet last year, and Bojorges, who qualified for the Masters Meet, from last year's team.
This year, "We're deeper at the lighter weights," said Bojorges.
"We do have more depth at the lighter weights," said Jose Torres. Torres and Reyna Mendez are the veteran co-coaches of the team.
Torres said, "Sometimes it's hard to keep the girls at the heavier weights because of the intensity of the workouts."
McNutt was one Santa Maria wrestler who dropped down to a lighter weight, after qualifying for the state meet at 170 pounds last year.
"I wish she would have stayed at 170," Torres said with a chuckle. "She (made the decision to drop down to a lighter weight class by dropping weight) herself."
McNutt, who has wrestled at 143 pounds this year in addition to the 150 she competed at Monday night, has done just fine in a lighter weight class. After her win Monday evening, she was 30-6 on the year.
Bojorges and Castro were 28-8 at press time, and Alina Cedeno was 21-8.
The Saints will wrestle at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Meet at Nipomo Feb. 4. Start time is scheduled for 10 a.m. The top eight finishers in each weight class will qualify for the Central Section Area Meet.
Santa Maria 48, San Luis Obispo 25
Jesus Santiago, at 106 pounds, Bryan San Juan (113), Ramiro Santiago (126), Mateo Peinado (145) and Angel Herrera (220) all won by fall as the Saints rolled to another win Monday night.
Santa Maria's Jose Vasquez (160 pounds), Matthew Trejo (182) and Josue Bautista (heavyweight) all won by forfeit.
There is no league meet for Mountain League boys wrestling teams before the Area meet.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.