The Santa Maria High girls wrestling program has its sights set on a CIF Central Section Masters Meet championship this season. 

Going into its final dual meet of the year, at Santa Ynez Wednesday night, the Santa Maria girls wrestling team was off to a 5-0 start in duals.

The Saints finished second at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet last year and are intent on going after the Masters championship this year.

"Our goal every year is to win it," Santa Maria junior Surray McNutt said after the Saints blanked San Luis Obispo 66-0 in a Mountain League match at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym Monday night. "I think we always have a chance to win it."

