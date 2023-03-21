The Santa Maria boys and girls swim teams had been hard at work in training for months.
What they had not been able to do, because of inclement weather, was get in a swim meet.
The day for that to happen finally arrived Friday, when the Santa Maria teams hosted Pioneer Valley in Ocean League dual meets at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center. The Santa Maria girls (1-0, 1-0) beat Pioneer Valley (0-3, 0-1) 89-79, and the Pioneer Valley boys (2-1, 1-0) beat Santa Maria (0-1, 0-1) 128-35.
Pioneer Valley won every boys event.
Santa Maria junior Isabella Alvarez took full advantage of competing in her first competitive swim meet this year. Alvarez won the open 200 individual medley (the time was unavailable), the open 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 37.53 seconds and swam a leg for the Saints' winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
"It was good to finally get to swim in a meet this year," said Alvarez as she was taking a break between events.
Alvarez said the 100 butterfly is her favorite event. She said her goal this year is to qualify for the CIF Central Section divisional meet after coming close last season.
"I think the butterfly is my best stroke," she said. "I'll be working hard to improve."
Santa Maria's Andrea Martinez-Vences also won two open girls events and swam for two winning relay teams. Martinez-Vences took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and swam for the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
"It was definitely good to finally get a meet under our belts," said Santa Maria varsity girls coach Elliott Kaser.
"I was definitely very proud of them. There were four girls who swam varsity, and this was their first swim meet."
Pioneer Valley senior Nick Limon qualified for the boys sectional divisional meet last year, in a relay event.
"My goal is to qualify in an open event this time, and we hope to get a group of boys into," the sectional divisional meet, said Limon.
Limon is one of many Pioneer Valley water polo players who are on the school's boys swim team this season, said Panthers boys swim coach Dennis Harpster. The Panthers narrowly lost in the divisional semifinals in the first boys water polo postseason appearance in school history.
Friday, "The boys did very well. I'm very proud of them," said Harpster. "We have a lot of water polo players, and they're strong swimmers."
Limon won the boys open 100 freestyle in 59.26 and swam a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
"I think the 100 freestyle is my best event," said Limon. "I felt like even though I did the best I could today, I think I could be better."
Litzy Moreno of Pioneer Valley pulled off a sprint-distance double in the girls meet, winning the 50 and 500 freestyles. Sandra Ceja of Santa Maria won the girls open 200 freestyle, and Natalie Ramos won the girls 100 breaststroke for the Saints.
Geraldo Morales-Baez, Jerred De Torres and Levi Ybarra all delivered two open event wins for the Pioneer Valley boys. Morales-Baez won the 200 and 500 freestyles, De Torres took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Ybarra won the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Luis Padilla won the 100 butterfly for Pioneer Valley.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.