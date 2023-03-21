032123 SM PV swim 01
Santa Maria's Isabella Alvarez, right, helped the Saints win four events in a meet against Pioneer Valley last week. Pioneer Valley senior Nick Limon won the boys open 100 freestyle and swam a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Santa Maria boys and girls swim teams had been hard at work in training for months.

What they had not been able to do, because of inclement weather, was get in a swim meet.

The day for that to happen finally arrived Friday, when the Santa Maria teams hosted Pioneer Valley in Ocean League dual meets at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center. The Santa Maria girls (1-0, 1-0) beat Pioneer Valley (0-3, 0-1) 89-79, and the Pioneer Valley boys (2-1, 1-0) beat Santa Maria (0-1, 0-1) 128-35.

