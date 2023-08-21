On opening week for football on the Central Coast, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez ushered in their respective 2023 campaigns with runaway wins.
Pioneer Valley turned the tables on Bakersfield Independence after losing to the Falcons in a 2022 season opener. Meanwhile, the top two ranked teams in the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) in 2022, St. Joseph and Lompoc, stumbled in their respective season debuts.
Righetti fell just short in its debut under new coach Rus Pickett, losing 14-13 to Bakersfield at home Friday night, and Nipomo had a tough time at San Luis Obispo, losing 38-7.
Here is a summary of how things went for area teams on opening week.
It was all Saints most of the time after a scoreless first quarter last Friday night at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez stadium.
Michael Herrera got things rolling for the home team by sacking Blades quarterback Jacob Ramos in the end zone and drawing an intentional grounding penalty in the second quarter for a safety and the first points of the game. Santa Maria was on its way to a 31-7 win.
Saints senior quarterback Josue Elena wound up throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns, to Adrian Pasos, Frankie Alcala and Malachi Jordan. Jordan finished with 127 yards in receptions, Alcala had 95 and Javier Delgadillo rushed for 96 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run. East Bakersfield didn't score until there were about four minutes left, against the Saints reserves.
Santa Maria figures to run into a tougher test this week, at home against San Marcos (1-0) Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Royals, former county football doormats who have been on the upswing for awhile, blanked Palmdale Knight 24-0 last week. San Marcos racked up 216 yards rushing, and Diego Pedraza ran for 95 yards and two scores. Robert Simentales rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Last year, San Marcos beat Santa Maria 28-9 a week after the Saints edged East Bakersfield. Quarterback Josh Engel, who threw for two scores against the Saints and ran for another, and Andre Mccullough, who ran for 108 yards and a San Marcos touchdown, have graduated.
Sophomore Jude Pritchard has quite a hole to fill in the void left by the graduated Luke Gildred. As a Santa Ynez senior, Gildred was one of the top quarterbacks in the area last year before he graduated. Gildred signed with Claremont McKenna.
Pritchard got off to a nice start last Friday night, throwing for 179 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Daulton Beard, one of the best receivers in the area last year, as Santa Ynez won in a 54-12 rout of Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
The sophomore also ran for a touchdown. He completed eight of his 13 passes and threw one interception.
Dallas DeForest ran for 123 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Brandon Welby gave the Pirates a boost with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Santa Ynez has a bye this week. Cabrillo will host Nipomo Friday night at 7 p.m. at Huyck Stadium.
Pioneer Valley didn't score in a 7-0 home loss to Independence in a 2022 season opener. Last Friday night, Allan Jimenez answered two second-half rushing touchdowns by Falcons quarterback Diego Hernandez with two TDs of his own, and the Panthers emerged with a 17-14 win at home.
There were four lead changes in the second half, and Jimenez scored the winning touchdown with about three minutes left. The difference turned out to be a 26-yard Lucan Brafman field goal in the first half.
Pioneer Valley will host a Lompoc team that will try to rebound from a 23-7 Thursday night loss to Agoura at home. Kickoff Friday night is 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph and Lompoc, the two two ranked CCAA teams last year, had a rough time last week.
In the first game on the Central Coast this year, Lompoc struggled on both sides of the ball as Agoura, which won one game and was routed by Lompoc in an opener last year, scored an emphatic win last Thursday night.
The loss was the first for the Braves in a season opener since 2010.
Lompoc, missing two injured starting linemen on offense, couldn't block consistently well, the Braves tacklers often missed before settling in as the second half wore on and Lompoc's secondary struggled with pass coverage.
Darian Mensah was the Mountain League MVP and threw for more than 2,000 yards last year, his senior year at St. Joseph. He plays at Tulane now, and the Knights came up well short last Friday afternoon, 37-13 at Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes, a traditionally strong Southern Section team.
The Knights will host Bakersfield Christian Friday night at 7 p.m. in their home opener. The Eagles (1-0) edged Mission Prep 13-8 last week.
St. Joseph rolled to a 38-7 win at home over Bakersfield Christian last year.
The Righetti defense was solid last week, but the Warriors didn't have quite enough on offense against Bakersfield in their first game under Pickett. The Warriors will make their season road debut against a Fresno Justin Garza squad (1-0) that beat Reedley Immanuel 32-12 last week. Kickoff Friday night is slated for 7 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.