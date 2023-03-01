Agoura controlled the ball for most of the first 15 minutes of this one. Santa Maria controlled the ball for most of the last 65.
No. 4 Santa Maria took advantage of all that possession time in the second half, scoring five goals for a 5-1 comeback win over No. 5 Agoura Tuesday night at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the first round of the Southern California Division 2 Regional of the CIF boys soccer playoffs.
Alex Martinez broke past the Agoura defense in the 15th minute of the second half, took a well-placed pass in full stride and scored to put the Saints ahead 2-1. Santa Maria was on its way to the semifinals.
"I think we might have come in overconfident," after an emotional 2-0 win in overtime over crosstown rival Pioneer Valley for the CIF Central Section Division 2 title at Santa Maria Saturday, said Martinez.
"Once we settled down, we just played our game, did what we do."
The Saints (20-7-4) will play at No. 1 Escondido San Pasqual (19-6-2) in the semifinals Thursday night. Start time is tentatively 5 p.m. The Golden Eagles defeated No. 8 Santa Monica 3-1 in another first-round game Tuesday night
The Chargers took the action to the Saints early Tuesday night, and Devin Bening tallied for Agoura at the 28:09 mark of the first half. Santa Maria goalkeeper Gabriel Salazar just got enough of a shot for a would-be second Chargers goal to knock it wide, and another good Agoura chance went by the wayside later in the half.
The Saints started to turn the tide as far as possession time after the first 15 minutes. Santa Maria just couldn't score. Until, that is, Gio Chavez knocked in a header in the first few minutes of the second half.
The Saints missed on a penalty kick several minutes later but kept dominating possession time after the subsequent Martinez go-ahead goal.
The Saints kept getting numbers on the Chargers in the Agoura penalty box, and Martinez scored on a header to make it 3-1. Brian Vargas knocked in the rebound shot after a Saints try caromed off the top post then Vargas scored again after Chavez set him up with a beautifully-placed long pass.
Agoura's scoring chances in the second half were mostly limited to a few free kicks from long distance that didn't come close.
Eddie Garces helped the Saints control the ball the vast majority of the time after the early Chargers surge. Carlos Peralta and Arnie Velazquez led a Santa Maria defense that consistently thwarted the Agoura attack whenever the Chargers did have the ball after the first 15 minutes.
Come the start of the game Tuesday night, "We weren't ready to play," said Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna.
"I told the players they were being lazy. They weren't playing our game. Then we settled down and started playing our game, with the possession."
Santa Maria lost a Mountain League game 3-2 at eventual league champion Arroyo Grande on Jan. 16. The Saints are 11-0-3 since. Santa Maria won 3-1 at Arroyo Grande in the sectional Division 2 quarterfinals.
Agoura won the Marmonte League championship then lost in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section divisional playoffs to eventual division champ San Clemente.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.