The Santa Maria and Nipomo football teams finished their two-day appearances at a 7-on-7 tournament at Arroyo Grande Saturday. Both coaches seemed happy enough with how things went.

The two-day tournament was played on 40-yard fields, rushing the passer was not allowed, and the passing-only format was seven-on-seven with players in shorts and T-shirts as opposed to the 100-yard, full-on pass rush, fully equipped 11-man variety. Still,  Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza seemed particularly happy with his offense.

"Our offense was humming," said Mendoza after the first unit, with starting quarterback Josue Elena, scored on nearly all of its possessions during the two days and the second unit, with Adrian Pasos at quarterback, was also fairly efficient.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

