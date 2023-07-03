The Santa Maria and Nipomo football teams finished their two-day appearances at a 7-on-7 tournament at Arroyo Grande Saturday. Both coaches seemed happy enough with how things went.
The two-day tournament was played on 40-yard fields, rushing the passer was not allowed, and the passing-only format was seven-on-seven with players in shorts and T-shirts as opposed to the 100-yard, full-on pass rush, fully equipped 11-man variety. Still, Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza seemed particularly happy with his offense.
"Our offense was humming," said Mendoza after the first unit, with starting quarterback Josue Elena, scored on nearly all of its possessions during the two days and the second unit, with Adrian Pasos at quarterback, was also fairly efficient.
Nipomo had a rough campaign in 2022. The Titans went winless. During the pre-fall workouts this year, "We've made a lot more improvement than we did at this time last year," said Stephen Field, who will start his second campaign as Nipomo coach when the team opens its 2023 season in August.
While the Santa Maria starting quarterback situation is settled with Elena at the helm, "We've got returning sophomore starter Griffin Groshart and freshman Blaine Lowry competing for the job," at Nipomo, Field said.
"They both got about an equal number of reps," Friday and Saturday.
Nipomo did not score against Hanford in Nipomo's final game at the tournament. The defense did make several stops, though Hanford scored on half of its eight possession. Nipomo held its own against Carmel most of the way in its prior game. No official scores were kept in any tournament game.
"The defense was ahead of the offense when we started workouts in the spring, and now the offense has been catching up," said Field.
Senior wide receiver John Schultz will return for his senior varsity season at Nipomo.
"We did a lot better than last year," in spring and summer workouts, said Schultz. "There's been a lot of progress for the team.
"We have a lot of new guys this year. We have some returners, but we have a good amount of new guys."
Santa Maria senior wide receiver Frankie Alcala had a big day Friday. Saturday, he caught four touchdowns against Porterville in Santa Maria's first game of the day.
Alcala said he was only able to play five games last year because of the transfer rule. Alcala said he transferred to Santa Maria from Righetti.
"I'm looking forward to playing a full season of Friday nights with these guys, who've developed a lot of love for each other and have a lot of chemistry," Alcala said Saturday.
"Most definitely, I got way better than at this point last year," said Alcala. "I'm better mentally and physically.
"It was tough to transition from defensive back to receiver. It took a lot of work to make it happen. I did play the whole season at receiver last year," though that season consisted of five games.
After a busy Friday in which his team played four games, "Today was a maintenance day for us," Mendoza said after his squad had played the last of its three games Saturday.
Santa Maria held its own against Porterville. By mutual agreement among the coaches, Santa Maria's last two tournament games, against Bakersfield Stockdale and Tulare Mission Oak, were shortened.
The Santa Maria defense was on-and-off during the tournament. The unit stopped opposing offenses, either on downs or by interception, several times. The Saints' deep pass coverage was also burned several times.
"We do need to work some on the deep pass coverage," said Mendoza. "We have time to fix that."
The first day of fall practice for CIF Central Section teams is July 24. Santa Maria will open at home Aug. 18 against East Bakersfield. Nipomo will open at San Luis Obispo that night.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.