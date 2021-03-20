It was a beautiful day for baseball.

After a year-long hiatus, the sights and sounds of the game were a welcome sight as St. Joseph hosted Santa Maria in a baseball game Saturday at Dave Brunell Field, the first high school game in the area in over a year.

Parents on-hand wore masks, as did the players and umpires. The teams didn't shake hands afterwards and the snack bar was closed. But just about everything between the lines had that pre-pandemic feel of America's pastime.

Santa Maria got out front first, scoring two runs in the top of the third. St. Joseph, though, answered with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.

After that, it was all Santa Maria.

The Saints scored the final four runs of the game and came away with a 6-2 win on the Knights' field.

"We didn't execute real well at the beginning of the game, but I thought we executed well later on," Saints coach Mike Roberson said. "That's what it came down to. I've got 10 seniors on this team, they're experienced. I like how they battled and they're going to get a lot of this type of competition this year. We're a strong team mentally."

Ricky Figueroa came on to pitch in relief for the Saints and was lights out, shutting down the St. Joseph offense after taking over in the third inning.

"He's going to be a part of our rotation this year and he's also our starting shortstop," Roberson said of Figueroa. "He'll pitch quite a bit. He comes in and throws strikes and really keeps teams off-balance. He has a great fastball and has a lot of good movement on his curveball and change-up."

Roberson said nine of his starters were seniors Saturday.

Figueroa thrived in a relief role on the mound, something he thrives at.

"I've been a reliever since freshman year," Figueroa said. "We've been practicing since COVID started last year. I just came in pumping strikes, I knew my team was going to hit so I just went out there and dominated."

In the top of the fifth inning, Raymond Rodriguez tripled home teammate Joseph Ybarra for the go-ahead run. Julian Sepulveda, a senior third baseman, then put the Saints up 4-2 with a liner down the third-base line. Alex Milner, a junior DH, squeezed home a run to put the Saints up 5-2. Milner then singled home another insurance run in the top of the seventh to close out the scoring.

"It feels good coming on the road and winning this first game," Milner said. "Hopefully we can keep this going the rest of the season."

St. Joseph freshman Caden Cuccia started his first ever high school game on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings of work.

Cuccia loaded the bases with an infield hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Figueroa induced a popup to get out of the jam. Brayden Blythe started the threat by singling after just missing out on a deep home run that hooked foul and landed 50 feet past the left-field fence.

"They hit the ball with runners on base and we didn't," St. Joseph coach Vince Eberhard said when asked to diagnose Saturday's season-opening loss. "We had a double play that we could've turned in that third inning and that led to two runs. We had a couple opportunities with bases loaded and we popped the ball up — they got base hits. That was the difference in the outcome of the game."

Cuccia went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Blythe finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Nate Steenerson, a junior infielder, also drove in a run for the Knights.

St. Joseph committed three errors Saturday. The Saints committed one.

The St. Joseph bullpen featured two relievers who spent their Friday night playing for the St. Joseph football team in Paso Robles. Brock Marcois is the Knights' place-kicker and Max Stineman is the Knights' 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle.

That's a new wrinkle that baseball coaches are dealing with this spring as the pandemic has delayed the football season. The Knights have seven players listed on both the varsity baseball and varsity football rosters. Some are playing JV football and varsity baseball.

"We're making it work," Eberhard said of that situation. "We work with the football team and we have that communication with the football coach. We know some guys might be banged up more than others coming off a football game. With half my starting lineup being football guys, it makes it tough for practices, but we're going to give these kids any opportunity to play."

Sebastian Ramirez is one of the Knights playing football and baseball this spring.

"It's fun, I don't mind it," Ramirez said. "It's my senior year, so I want to do everything I can to have the best senior year possible. I am a little sore, the back's hurting a bit. But, it's fun. I love baseball, I love football, I love St. Joe's. I'm just happy to represent the school in any way I can."

Santa Maria is set to host San Luis Obispo on Tuesday at home. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph will host Mission Prep on March 27 at 11 a.m.