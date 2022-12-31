Aaliyah Juarez's high school career is just over a month old, but the Santa Maria High freshman is already racking up the accolades.
The young basketball standout has been voted the Player of the Week. She's already been nominated for the award multiple times.
The Santa Maria guard averaged 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in three games as the Saints (11-3) went 3-0 to win the girls title at the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament before Christmas.
Juarez ran away with the competition, receiving nearly 50% of the count when the poll closed Friday. She had 2,754 of the 5,591 total votes cast.
Juarez and the Saints will kick off Ocean League play Tuesday night against Pioneer Valley at home. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Valley Christian Academy basketball player Miley DeBernardi was second in the voting with 1,467 votes and Santa Maria basketball player Anthony Morales was third with 826 votes.
There were 11 candidates in the field for the Player of the Week selection for the week ending Dec. 24. Here is a rundown on the other 10 contestants and their accomplishments.
Liz Vega, St. Joseph girls soccer
Vega scored the only goal of the game, on a chip shot in the seventh minute, as the Knights (9-0-0) stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 win against Righetti at Righetti's Warrior Stadium Dec. 20.
Annie Heybl, St. Joseph girls soccer
The St. Joseph goalkeeper preserved the Knights' win against Righetti by making a diving save on a well-struck free kick from 50 yards out.
Sean Swain, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball
Swain was simply unstoppable in the VCA Holiday Tournament boys championship game, scoring 22 points and snaring 14 rebounds as the Lions beat Santa Maria 58-51 to win the tournament title.
Anthony Morales, Santa Maria boys basketball
Morales averaged 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals a game as the Saints in his team's four games in the VCA tourney. Santa Maria went 3-1 in the tourney and Morales, who made the All-Tournament Team, buried nine 3-point shots.
Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph boys basketball
Hamilton averaged 13.3 points and 10 rebounds a game for the Knights who went 2-1 at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic. Hamilton notched a double-double in the last two St. Joseph tournament games. He missed a double-double by two rebounds in the first one.
Regina Reyes, Righetti girls soccer
Reyes was up to it every time St. Joseph challenged her. She just couldn't do anything about the shot that went in for the only goal of the game as the Knights won 1-0 to stay unbeaten.
Chloe Blankenship, Hancock College women's basketball
Blankenship scored in double figures both times, scoring 10 points against Glendale and 14 against College of the Canyons, as the Bulldogs won twice at the Glendale Crossover.
Jackson Ollenburger, Santa Ynez boys basketball
Ollenburger had a solid tournament overall, and he scored 21 points and snared 11 rebounds as the Pirates routed Simi Valley Grace Brethren 79-38 to complete a 3-0 run in the Carpinteria Tournament.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Johnson has averaged a double-double in nearly every Spartans game this season, and the 6-foot-2 freshman center did it again, notching the double-double in all three games as Orcutt Academy went 1-2 in the tough Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions Gold Bracket. Johnson averaged 20.3 points and 13.7 rebounds a game.
Miley DeBernardi, Valley Christian Academy
DeBernardi scored 14 and 13 points respectively in the host team's last two games of the VCA holiday tournament. The Lions, playing against mostly bigger schools, went 1-4 in their tourney but beat Coast Valley League rival Coast Union 42-18 after losing to the Broncos earlier in the tournament.
DeBernardi scored 14 points in the VCA win. VCA has split four meetings with Coast Union, which tagged the Lions with their only league loss, this season.