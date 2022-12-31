Aaliyah Juarez POTW 123122
Santa Maria High freshman Aaliyah Juarez has been voted the Player of the Week. The guard averaged 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in three games as the Saints went unbeaten to win the girls title at the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament before Christmas.

Aaliyah Juarez's high school career is just over a month old, but the Santa Maria High freshman is already racking up the accolades. 

The young basketball standout has been voted the Player of the Week. She's already been nominated for the award multiple times.

The Santa Maria guard averaged 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in three games as the Saints (11-3) went 3-0 to win the girls title at the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament before Christmas.

