Even though Jay Cheney had to scramble to form a team this season, the Santa Maria High girls golf coach says this year's group has already grown close.

Cheney has five girls on the squad for this season, with two of them having never played the game prior to play starting last month. The difficulty in having a fully formed squad is due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing students off campus, making it hard to recruit and keep girls on track.

Vivecca Baray, the lone senior on the team, has been instrumental in the young team's growth — on and off the course. Cheney says Baray has tried to play consistently over the last year and has gotten the team to practice in their spare time.

"Vivecca has probably played once or twice a month over the last year," Cheney said during a recent practice. "The other returners I don't think they've played at all. Then there are two girls who are brand new to the game. Since the season started, they have gone out as a group several times on their own to the driving range to hit balls.

"This is probably the tightest group of girls I've ever had."

Baray says golf has had a lasting impact on her, especially amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"I think, just in general, golf has changed my life," Baray said. "Being able to play when we were in quarantine has given me time to be by myself, to relax and clear my mind. I don't have to stay at home, I can just go out and have some alone time, which has been hard to get nowadays."

Cheney, who also teaches at Santa Maria High, has coached both the boys and girls golf programs for the last decade. He's grown accustomed to having raw players join the team, but the pandemic has created even more obstacles for his players to overcome. Area schools aren't able to provide any transportation for athletes to and from matches or practices, putting the onus on the student-athletes and their parents.

"This is a great opportunity for kids to do something," Cheney said. "I just talked to three parents and they all are super supportive of the girls and happy that this is available to them. They're so happy, in fact, that they are willing to drive them to Avila and Morro Bay and the other away matches, since we can't provide transportation. That's been a big hurdle in the past. If we didn't drive kids, it was hard to practice, let alone have a game."

Since the girls have been back in action for about a month, Cheney said "it feels good to be out here, it feels normal. Well, except for wearing masks."

Area teams are currently just playing dual league matches. Cheney said there could be some CIF tournament competition if the conditions improve enough by April. His group, though, is just happy to be on the links.

"I'm glad that were able to come out here," Baray said. "Even though we have the mask restrictions, it's still pretty much the same. I'm just glad we have this at all. I'm glad that we have the girls we do. We have a small, tight group, but it's great everyone is able to get out to practice on their own now."

Baray does stand out on the course, wearing her Green Bay Packers mask and having the NFL team's logo adorning some of her golf gear.

"I'm a Packers fan, my whole family likes the 49ers," she said. "But three or four years ago I just decided I liked the Packers. I got my jersey, went to a game instead of having my Sweet 16 (party). I love football."

Cheney has seen the team improve, but that's not where the focus of his coaching lies. His girls shot a 331 at the Santa Maria Country Club in a loss to St. Joseph last week.

"It’s encouraging to see the joy they have as they recognize their improvement and to have that improvement show on their scorecards," Cheney said. "This is the most dedicated group of golfers, boys or girls, that I have coached. They are the first group to practice together on weekends, and take lessons together. They even practiced in the rain (last week)."