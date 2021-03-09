Even though Jay Cheney had to scramble to form a team this season, the Santa Maria High girls golf coach says this year's group has already grown close.
Cheney has five girls on the squad for this season, with two of them having never played the game prior to play starting last month. The difficulty in having a fully formed squad is due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing students off campus, making it hard to recruit and keep girls on track.
Vivecca Baray, the lone senior on the team, has been instrumental in the young team's growth — on and off the course. Cheney says Baray has tried to play consistently over the last year and has gotten the team to practice in their spare time.
"Vivecca has probably played once or twice a month over the last year," Cheney said during a recent practice. "The other returners I don't think they've played at all. Then there are two girls who are brand new to the game. Since the season started, they have gone out as a group several times on their own to the driving range to hit balls.
"This is probably the tightest group of girls I've ever had."
Baray says golf has had a lasting impact on her, especially amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.
"I think, just in general, golf has changed my life," Baray said. "Being able to play when we were in quarantine has given me time to be by myself, to relax and clear my mind. I don't have to stay at home, I can just go out and have some alone time, which has been hard to get nowadays."
Cheney, who also teaches at Santa Maria High, has coached both the boys and girls golf programs for the last decade. He's grown accustomed to having raw players join the team, but the pandemic has created even more obstacles for his players to overcome. Area schools aren't able to provide any transportation for athletes to and from matches or practices, putting the onus on the student-athletes and their parents.
"This is a great opportunity for kids to do something," Cheney said. "I just talked to three parents and they all are super supportive of the girls and happy that this is available to them. They're so happy, in fact, that they are willing to drive them to Avila and Morro Bay and the other away matches, since we can't provide transportation. That's been a big hurdle in the past. If we didn't drive kids, it was hard to practice, let alone have a game."
Since the girls have been back in action for about a month, Cheney said "it feels good to be out here, it feels normal. Well, except for wearing masks."
Area teams are currently just playing dual league matches. Cheney said there could be some CIF tournament competition if the conditions improve enough by April. His group, though, is just happy to be on the links.
"I'm glad that were able to come out here," Baray said. "Even though we have the mask restrictions, it's still pretty much the same. I'm just glad we have this at all. I'm glad that we have the girls we do. We have a small, tight group, but it's great everyone is able to get out to practice on their own now."
Baray does stand out on the course, wearing her Green Bay Packers mask and having the NFL team's logo adorning some of her golf gear.
"I'm a Packers fan, my whole family likes the 49ers," she said. "But three or four years ago I just decided I liked the Packers. I got my jersey, went to a game instead of having my Sweet 16 (party). I love football."
Cheney has seen the team improve, but that's not where the focus of his coaching lies. His girls shot a 331 at the Santa Maria Country Club in a loss to St. Joseph last week.
"It’s encouraging to see the joy they have as they recognize their improvement and to have that improvement show on their scorecards," Cheney said. "This is the most dedicated group of golfers, boys or girls, that I have coached. They are the first group to practice together on weekends, and take lessons together. They even practiced in the rain (last week)."
Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Communications Director
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Freshman shortstop Brooks Lee smashed his third home run of the season and drove in three runs while junior lefty Andrew Alvarez and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts as Cal Poly completed a three-game series sweep Sunday with a 6-0 victory over Utah Valley inside Baggett Stadium.
Lee belted a no-doubt two-run home run to right field in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth frame while junior designated hitter Matt Lopez singled three times, knocking in one run, as the Mustangs of head coach Larry Lee, winners of five of their last six games after a 1-3 start, improved their record to 6-4 on the year.
Utah Valley fell to 2-5.
Cal Poly hit .361 in the series with 10 extra-base hits while the pitching staff compiled a 1.33 ERA and allowed just one run and 10 hits over the final 22 innings of the series. The Mustang defense committed just one error in 111 fielding chances.
"We are progressing as a team in all facets of the game," said Lee. "The pitchers are getting more touches while the hitters are getting more plate appearances and more time defensively.
"We're starting to feel more comfortable in a lot of different aspects," the 19-year mentor added. "We're doing a lot of different thing well, but we still need to work hard, especially upon our deficiencies."
On Sunday, Alvarez (2-0) matched his career high with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings, scattering three hits and walking three. He lowered his ERA from 5.14 to 2.77 and threw 93 pitches.
Kyle Scott tossed two scoreless innings of one-hit baseball, striking out three, while Dylan Villalobos and Derek True combined for a scoreless, hitless ninth,
The loss went to Utah Valley starter Mason Gray (0-2) as he surrendered three runs and seven hits over three innings.
Lopez singled three times and drew a walk in his first four plate appearances, bringing a .500 average to the plate in the eighth inning. With runners at first and second, Lopez lined out to deep left-center field and the Washington State transfer had to settle for a .485 mark 10 games into the season.
Lopez is one of three Mustangs with batting averages above the .400 mark. Lee had just the one hit Sunday, his first-inning two-run home run, and sports a .417 mark while Myles Emmerson, who started in left field Sunday, went 2-for-3 to lift his average to .419.
Lee's homer gave the Mustangs an early 2-0 lead. Nick DiCarlo's sacrifice fly in the third inning and hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth resulted in a 4-0 Cal Poly advantage.
The Mustangs added their final two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Lee and an RBI single by Lopez.
Utah Valley's four hits were collected by second baseman Mitch Morales and right fielder Alexander Marco with two each. Both produced a double and single.
For the series, Lee and Lopez both went 7-for-12 (.583) -- Lee driving in seven runs and Lopez five -- while Emmerson was 7-for-13, Taison Corio 4-for-9 and Cole Cabrera 4-for-11.
"In the second week (a 2-1 series win at USC), we played much better than in the previous weekend," said Lee. "Same this weekend. The early part of the season is a learning process for our players."
Cal Poly remains home next weekend, hosting UCLA for a three-game set and the Mustangs' last non-conference series prior to the start of Big West Conference play in two weeks at CSUN.
- Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
SAN LUIS OBISPO – Freshman righthander Bailey Doherty and junior lefthander Krystyna Allman combined to keep Saint Mary’s to four hits Sunday afternoon and freshman Hailey Prahm hit a walk-off home run in her first collegiate at-bat as the Cal Poly softball program completed a three-game sweep of the Gaels with an 11-2, six-inning win at Bob Janssen Field.
Doherty (3-1), who struck out seven, retired eight successive Saint Mary’s hitters to open the matchup before a bunt from Julia McCormack was fielded by Mustang third baseman Maddie Amos, but dropped on the throw by senior first baseman Hailey Martin. Gaels left fielder Marissa Nishihara followed with an infield bunt before shortstop Jayda Alaan handed Saint Mary’s a 1-0 lead with a single to center field.
Cal Poly took the lead in the bottom of the third with senior designated player Shelby Jeffries following a leadoff single from sophomore right fielder Sydney Frankenberger with a one-out base hit. Amos then produced a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield. Martin added another hit to load the bases and, with two down, Doherty drew a five-pitch walk to hand Cal Poly a 2-1 lead. The next Mustang, senior left fielder Jackie Napoli, hit a grounder to McCormack at third base. McCormack’s throw, however, pulled Gaels first baseman Sasa Koria away from the bag – an error that allowed two more Cal Poly baserunners to cross home plate.
Saint Mary’s grabbed a run back in the top of the fourth through a one-out sacrifice fly from center fielder Indya Smith. Cal Poly, however, ran the lead to 8-2 during the bottom half with Martin first delivering a bases-clearing triple before scoring herself through a two-out Doherty single.
Allman took over for Doherty to begin the fifth and allowed just one hit while striking out two in the final two innings.
Prahm then ended the game in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run, walkoff homer.
Cal poly (4-2) continues its 10-game homestand with doubleheaders against Pacific (Friday, March 12) and Stanford (Sunday, March 14). First pitch is 1 p.m. both days.
- Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
EUGENE, Ore. – Playing its final match of a three-match weekend on the road, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team fell to No. 41 Oregon 0-4 Sunday in Eugene.
The Ducks (10-2) took the doubles point over the Mustangs (4-7) after wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the lineup.
In singles, Cal Poly battled as redshirt freshman Joe Leather won the first set of his match at the No. 4 spot 7-6 (14-12) and was winning the second set 5-4 at the time the match was called when Oregon got its fourth point.
Also winning a set was redshirt junior Alex Stater at the No. 1 spot. After dropping the first set 1-6, he battled back to take the second 6-4 to force a third set but was also called off during it when Oregon got its fourth point.
After having played 10 of its first 11 matches of the season away from San Luis Obispo, the Mustangs will now enjoy a five-match homestand at Mustang Tennis Complex beginning next weekend when they host Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12 and Gonzaga on Sunday, March 14 at 10 a.m.
- Report contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
SAN LUIS OBISPO – Junior forward Tuukka Jaakkola led three Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with a season best 12 points Saturday evening, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball program closed its two-game series versus UC Santa Barbara and the 2020-21 regular season with a 70-54 loss inside The Thunderdome.
Senior guard Keith Smith added 11 points and sophomore guard Colby Rogers had 10 for Cal Poly (3-19, 1-15), which led Big West Conference regular season champion UC Santa Barbara (19-4, 13-3) for most the first half before trailing by seven at the break. The Mustangs kept the Gauchos to a 32.0 (8-for-25) percent mark from three-point range, but committed 16 turnovers.
Already seeded 10th for the Big West Tournament entering the UC Santa Barbara series, Cal Poly opens postseason play against No. 7 Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, March 9. Tip time from the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas is 6 p.m. UC Santa Barbara, meanwhile, will be the tournament’s No. 1 seed, receiving a bye into the Thursday, March 11 quarterfinal round.
A Smith jumper with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening half helped Cal Poly equal its largest lead of the afternoon at 22-16. Cal Poly, however, was limited to just one field goal the remainder of the half as UC Santa Barbara closed the period with a 15-2 run to take a 31-24 lead into the break.
The Gauchos then scored the first three baskets of the second half to increase their advantage to 37-24 with 17 minutes remaining.
UC Santa Barbara still led 41-28 with 14 minutes to go when Cal Poly put together a 10-0 run to shorten the deficit to just three points. Twice more Cal Poly closed the gap to three points but, with the Mustangs facing a 46-43 disadvantage with eight minutes left on the clock, UC Santa Barbara scored 10 of the next 12 points to place the lead back into double-digit territory.
- Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
SAN LUIS OBISPO – Following a sophomore season in which he led the Cal Poly men’s basketball program in scoring, rebounding, blocks and produced 14 double-digit scoring games, forward Alimamy Koroma earned All-Big West Conference honorable mention recognition Monday morning.
A starter in 14 of 20 appearances, Koroma finished the regular season ranked 11th among Big West players in scoring (13.0 points per game), ninth in rebounding (5.7) and second in blocks (1.1). He also shot 47.6 (90-for-189) percent from the floor.
Highlighted by a career high 22-point effort at Long Beach State (Feb. 20) – the top single game output by a Mustang this season – Koroma scored at least 15 points eight times. He recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and a career high 11 rebounds at Long Beach State (Feb. 19).
Defensively, Koroma’s six-block effort against UC Davis (Feb. 26) was one block shy of the program single game record.
Koroma is Cal Poly’s first All-Big West honoree since guard Donovan Fields received all-conference second team recognition in 2019.
As a program, 10th-seeded Cal Poly opens Big West Tournament action against No. 7 Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, March 9. Tip time for the opening-round matchup from the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas is 6 p.m.
- Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs sweep on the diamond(s), men's basketball drops season finale to UCSB, and more
A collection of briefs provided by the Cal Poly Athletics Department to get you caught up on the weekend action for the Mustangs.
