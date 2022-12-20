Both girls basketball teams could take away something positive from this one.
Santa Maria continued its strong start, moving to 9-3 by pulling away for a 67-38 win over host Valley Christian Academy in the first round of the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament. The Lions are hosting girls and boys tournaments that will run through Thursday at VCA.
His young squad dropped to 4-6 and lost by the same margin the last time the teams played, a 55-26 non-league win for Santa Maria at its Wilson Gym Dec. 12. Nonetheless, veteran VCA coach Randy Stanford saw some encouraging things from his team.
"We definitely did some things that will help us in our league," said Stanford. The Lions compete in the Coast Valley League, a league comprised of smaller schools such as VCA.
"We just put in a new defense, a match-up zone modeled like the one Cary Nerelli used at Hancock College," Stanford said. "It (slowed Santa Maria down) for a half. We just need to fine tune it a lot to get to work for a whole game."
For Santa Maria's part, the Saints played characteristically strong defense throughout, and their shooters heated up a lot after Santa Maria led by the football score of 5-2 going into the second quarter.
Santa Maria is likely to need to hit the outside shot with some regularity against the zone defenses taller teams are likely to use once the Saints start league play. The Saints in general, and Yuridia Ramos (first half), Alyssa Reyes and Aaliyah Juarez (both in the second) in particular, did so.
After a slow start, Ramos nailed a 3-point shot, sandwiched around three two-point baskets from about eight-to-15-feet out, in the first half as the Saints moved to a 30-19 halftime lead thanks to 25 points in the second quarter.
Santa Maria hit six 3-pointers for the game, including four in the seocond half. Juarez scored 15 of her game high 19 points in the second half, and Reyes scored six of her nine after intermission. Ramos scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half.
Phoebe Becerra, the Saints' 5-foot-10 senior center, stepped up her game in the second half. She hit three inside shots and scored seven of her nine points after the break.
None of the Lions scored in double figures, but VCA's marksmanship picked up considerably after a dismal first quarter. The Lions didn't score until Elle Mason sank a put-back shot in the lane at the 1:54 mark of the first.
The Lions were able to draw a lot of fouls, and they shot 29 free throws. They made 15.
Though none of the VCA players scored in double figures, three came close. Carissa Maples and Katelyn Mikkelson scored nine points each. Miley DeBernardi scored eight.
DeBernardi is one of just three seniors on the VCA team.
"We're real young this year," said Stanford. "Five of our first eight (regulars) are freshmen.
"I'm real happy with the effort the girls have put forth. We're getting there."
The Lions are 2-1 in the Coast Valley League. Their league loss was 29-26 at Coast Union. The Lions beat the Broncos 36-23 in a tournament before VCA started CVL play.
"We came out flat," at Coast Union, said Stanford. "It was a tough loss for us, one we shouldn't have had. Coast Union is a hard place to play at."
At press time, the Lions were scheduled to face the Broncos twice at the VCA Tournament, at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening and at 5 p.m. Thursday night.
Orcutt boys 71, Cuyama Valley 22
Josh Guzman scored a game-high 23 points, all in the first half, as the Spartans (5-5 at press time) cruised to a first-round VCA boys tournament win against the Bears (2-4).
Roman Torrez scored 11 points for Orcutt Academy, and Trenton Buzard put in 10. Eric Fonseca led Cuyama Valley with 10 points.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.