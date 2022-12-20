Both girls basketball teams could take away something positive from this one.

Santa Maria continued its strong start, moving to 9-3 by pulling away for a 67-38 win over host Valley Christian Academy in the first round of the Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament. The Lions are hosting girls and boys tournaments that will run through Thursday at VCA.

His young squad dropped to 4-6 and lost by the same margin the last time the teams played, a 55-26 non-league win for Santa Maria at its Wilson Gym Dec. 12. Nonetheless, veteran VCA coach Randy Stanford saw some encouraging things from his team.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

