Santa Maria's Aaliyah Juarez, left, and Phoebe Becerra combined for 28 of the team's 41 points in a win over Exeter. The Saints are 7-3 at this point in the season. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Santa Maria girls basketball team played some of its best basketball of the night Friday night after the Saints lost a 20-11 halftime lead.

As a result, Santa Maria (7-3) edged Exeter Union (3-6) 41-35 in a non-conference game at Santa Maria’s Wilson Gym. The Saints also gathered momentum again after dropping three of their previous four games after getting off to a 5-0 start.

“This will give us some confidence,” Santa Maria freshman guard Aliyah Juarez said afterward.

