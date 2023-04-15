The Santa Maria High School football program will host the second annual Saints Football Golf Tournament and Dinner Friday, July 14 at Santa Maria Country Club.
Fees are $800 per foursome, $1,000 per Red & White Sponsor and $1,800 per Saints VIP Sponsor.
Proceeds from the tournament will be designated toward aiding the Santa Maria football program.
Registration for the tournament will take place at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. A shotgun start is set for 11 a.m.
A tee sponsorship will cost $150. Prices for tee and stadium sponsors, and dinner tickets are $500 and $55 respectively.
There will be multiple hole-in-one opportunities, and a chance for participants to win $10,000.
