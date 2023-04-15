The Santa Maria High School football program will host the second annual Saints Football Golf Tournament and Dinner Friday, July 14 at Santa Maria Country Club.

Fees are $800 per foursome, $1,000 per Red & White Sponsor and $1,800 per Saints VIP Sponsor.

Proceeds from the tournament will be designated toward aiding the Santa Maria football program. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

