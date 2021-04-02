Santa Maria held a tenuous grip on its lead at halftime of Friday night's game against Atascadero.

The Saint defense was solid, keeping the Greyhounds off the scoreboard, but the offense hadn't quite hit its stride.

That changed in the second half.

The Saints tacked on 28 second-half points and cruised to a 35-0 shutout win over Atascadero at Dave Boyd Field in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria (2-1) proved last week's stunning loss to Nipomo still wasn't on its mind. After holding a 14-6 lead over Nipomo last Saturday, the Saints lost 21-14 with Nipomo storming back in the final 90 seconds of the game.

This week, the Saints made sure there'd be no comeback.

Nick Martinez extended his touchdown reception streak, catching two more. He's caught five touchdowns this season and has at least one in all three games. Saints quarterback Murad Alamari threw both touchdown passes to Martinez.

Despite the offense erupting for four touchdowns in the second half Friday, Alamari says the team can still play better.

"Still not satisfied," the senior quarterback said. "In the first half, I had a couple mental mistakes that I know I can do better at. In the second half, I knew we had to come out and put some points on the board. This win goes all to the offensive line, much love for all my teammates. We know what we're capable of and we came out in the second half and showed it."

Joannes Gonzalez, who fills in as a wild-cat running quarterback, ran for the Saints' first touchdown.

"Honestly, it was amazing," Gonzalez said after the victory. "The offensive line, the defense, everyone did an amazing job. I'm just glad to be a part of it. We finally found our potential."

The atmosphere at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium brought back memories of pre-pandemic times. Though the crowd was certainly limited, the spectators were fired up, seemingly powering the Saints in turn. The players celebrated every tackle and first down, reveling in a dominant performance.

"The pandemic sucks, but I'm so glad people showed up to support us and catch this 35-0 win," Gonzalez said.

Santa Maria extended its lead early in the second half when defensive lineman Marcos Castaneyra tipped and intercepted an Atascadero pass in the backfield and rumbled his way inside the 5-yard line.

A couple plays later, Alamari floated a pass to Martinez in the back of the end zone to give Santa Maria its 14-0 lead. Gonzalez then ran for his second touchdown to make it 21-0.

David Placencia intercepted an Atascadero pass downfield and Alamari threw a 40-yard strike to Alex Rodriguez to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run.

The Saints then put a cap on the scoring on Alamari's touchdown pass to Martinez with 7:57 left in the game. The play was a thing of beauty, with Martinez's route taking him across the field and Alamari deftly dropping the 25-yard pass into Martinez's hands.

Martinez also forced and recovered another fumble Friday. He caught a touchdown pass, intercepted a pass and forced and recovered a fumble in the game against Nipomo last week after catching two touchdowns in the 21-7 win at Morro Bay to start the season.

Atascadero (0-3) is still winless this spring, with a 33-21 loss at Arroyo Grande its closest defeat. The Greyhounds lost to Mission Prep 56-6 on March 26.

The Saints are just one play from being unbeaten. They led Nipomo 14-6 last week until the Titans cut the lead to 14-12 with a touchdown with about a minute to go. The Titans then recovered an onside kick, hit a field goal and tacked on a pick-six to win 21-14.

Santa Maria is set to host Mission Prep (2-1) on Friday in what coach Dan Ellington calls a critical game. Santa Maria, Mission Prep and Nipomo are all 2-1 in Ocean League games. Pioneer Valley is 1-0, but has had to postpone its first two games of the year.

Ellington said the Saints had 20 penalties called on them Friday night, but were still able to shutout Atascadero in their home opener.

"Any time you get a win it's a good feeling," Ellington said, "especially on Good Friday, heading into Easter Sunday. After that loss last week it feels good to bounce back. We've still got things to fix, but it was a good win. We're starting to hit our stride offensively and, when you think about it, it's just our third game and we'd be preparing for league play, but we don't have that luxury to get ready for league. We've got a big game against Mission Prep and it's going to be a fun one."