The new alignment worked pretty well for the Santa Maria defense in the Saints' season debut last Friday night.

In its first game after switching from its traditional 4-3 alignment to a 3-4, the Santa Maria first unit defense outscored the East Bakersfield offense in the Saints' 31-7 win over the Blades at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.

Santa Maria linebacker Michael Herrera sacked Blades quarterback Jacob Rojas in the East Bakersfield end zone in the second quarter. Rojas, flinging the ball a few yards forward in desperation as he was going down, drew a penalty for illegal grounding, giving the Saints a safety and their first two points of the season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

