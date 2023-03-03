030123 Saints CIF Regional 02
Santa Maria's Jeronimo Pinon is defended by Pioneer Valley's Angel Ayala during last weekend's game.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

The Santa Maria boys soccer team's decorated postseason run is over.

No. 1 Escondido San Pasqual snapped a scoreless tie with two second-half goals and beat No. 4 Santa Maria 2-0 at San Pasqual Thursday night in the semifinals of the Division 2 Southern Cal Regional Playoffs.

No other details from the game were available at press time.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

