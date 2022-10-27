Southern Santa Barbara County varsity teams dominated for the most part at the James Warrick Santa Barbara County Championships at River Park in Lompoc Wednesday.

The meet is named after former long-time Lompoc High School cross country coach James Warrick. Runners raced on a mostly flat three-mile course.

Dos Pueblos edged San Marcos for the girls team championship, 57 points to 59. Cate finished third with 74 points. Santa Barbara was fourth with 113 and Pioneer Valley was the top northern Santa Barbara County squad in a 10-team field, finishing fifth with 132 points. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

