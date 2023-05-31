A big season for the Cabrillo baseball team ended Tuesday in the first round of the Southern California Division 3 Championships.
No. 1 San Marcos beat the No. 8 Conquistadores 6-0 at San Marcos. Royals ace Caden Hodina checked Cabrillo on two hits, a single by Blake Gregory and another by Landon Mabery, in his six innings of work. Erik Perez finished up for the Royals with a hitless seventh.
The Royals tagged Cabrillo ace Gage Mattis for five runs on seven hits over four innings. San Marcos scored four runs in the fourth. Mattis ends the season with an 11-1 record and a 1.13 ERA.
San Marcos (23-7) will host No. 5 Westlake Village Westlake in the semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. Westlake beat No. 4 Palisades of Pacific Palisades 4-0 in the first round Tuesday.
Cabrillo finished 24-7. The Conquistadores, after a 7-18 2022 which included a 1-14 record in the Channel League, made it to the Division 2 championship game in their first year in the CIF Central Section. No. 1 Bakersfield Christian beat No. 3 Cabrillo 8-3 last Friday for the Division 2 title.
Hodina, 10-1 with a 0.86 ERA going in, bounced back after being roughed up in an 11-1 Royals loss to Aliso Viejo Aliso Niguel in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship game. The Wolverines got to Hodina for five runs on three hits in just one inning in that one.
San Marcos racked up 10 hits Tuesday. Five Royals had at least one RBI, and eight more had at least one hit. Steven Bradley and Owen Estabrook both had two hits and an RBI for San Marcos. Brad Cekado had a hit and two RBIs.
San Marcos won the Channel League championship. Cabrillo shared the 2023 Ocean League title with Atascadero and Pioneer Valley.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.