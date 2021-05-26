IMG_2946.JPG

Santa Maria's girls soccer team defeated Fresno Roosevelt 3-0 on Wednesday, advancing to the school's first ever CIF final in girls soccer. 

Santa Maria's girls soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over Fresno Roosevelt Wednesday night in the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinals.

The win puts the Saints into the program's first-ever CIF title game. Santa Maria is set to play at Kerman, the No. 1 seed. The game is tentatively scheduled for Friday night in Fresno County.

Santa Maria, the No. 3 seed, upset the Rough Riders, which were the No. 2 seed, on the road in Fresno. Roosevelt dropped to 17-3 on the season with the loss.

Santa Maria is now 11-2-1 on the year. 

Santa Maria High athletic director Brian Wallace says not only is this program's first trip to a CIF final, it's only the second time the team has been to the playoffs. Santa Maria scored its first playoff win ever with a win over Orcutt Academy two years ago. 

Santa Maria's boys soccer program made the CIF Central Section Division 1 final in 2020.

Santa Maria missed the postseason last year and was in the running for the Ocean League title this season.

Santa Maria started its playoff run with a decisive 2-0 win over West Bakersfield last Friday.

Kerman is now 15-3 on the season. The Lions finished 8-2 in the North Sequoia League, good for second place.

Kerman is located about 15 miles west of Fresno, about three hours from Santa Maria. Its population is about 13,000.

