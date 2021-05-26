Santa Maria's girls soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over Fresno Roosevelt Wednesday night in the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinals.
The win puts the Saints into the program's first-ever CIF title game. Santa Maria is set to play at Kerman, the No. 1 seed. The game is tentatively scheduled for Friday night in Fresno County.
Santa Maria, the No. 3 seed, upset the Rough Riders, which were the No. 2 seed, on the road in Fresno. Roosevelt dropped to 17-3 on the season with the loss.
Santa Maria is now 11-2-1 on the year.
Santa Maria High athletic director Brian Wallace says not only is this program's first trip to a CIF final, it's only the second time the team has been to the playoffs. Santa Maria scored its first playoff win ever with a win over Orcutt Academy two years ago.
Santa Maria's boys soccer program made the CIF Central Section Division 1 final in 2020.
Santa Maria missed the postseason last year and was in the running for the Ocean League title this season.
Santa Maria started its playoff run with a decisive 2-0 win over West Bakersfield last Friday.
Kerman is now 15-3 on the season. The Lions finished 8-2 in the North Sequoia League, good for second place.
Kerman is located about 15 miles west of Fresno, about three hours from Santa Maria. Its population is about 13,000.
Photos: Santa Maria advances to CIF semifinals
052121 SMHS CIF 01.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 02.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 03.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 04.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 07.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 08.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 09.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 10.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 11.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 12.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 13.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 14.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 15.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 16.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 17.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 18.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 19.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 20.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 21.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 22.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 23.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 24.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 25.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 26.JPGUpdated
052121 SMHS CIF 05.JPGUpdated
VOTE: 11 up for Male and Female Athlete of the Week
Hayden Jory, Cabrillo basketballUpdated
In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates. Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.
Parker Reynolds, Righetti swimUpdated
Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.
Ethan Blum, Arroyo Grande swimUpdated
Blum, a senior for the Eagles, won the 50 free, the 200 relay, 400 free relay and finished third in the 100 free as the Eagles won the Mountain League title.
Ryan Lacaste, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
Lacaste won the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and helped the Spartans win the 400 free relay as Orcutt Academy took the Ocean League title.
Alex Milner, Santa Maria basketballUpdated
Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.
In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.
Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc trackUpdated
Canley needed less than 11 seconds to make the list this week. The Lompoc High junior has been nominated multiple times and is back again.
He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to win at the Channel League Finals. That's the 18th-fastest time in the state and the fastest time in the region this season. He also finished third in the long jump at league finals and helped the Braves win the 4x100.
Ramses Valencia, Hancock trackUpdated
Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims.
Vote for Male Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)Updated
Jordyne Sarellano, Righetti softballUpdated
Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.
She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.
Kiana San Juan, Pioneer Valley trackUpdated
San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
Avary Cain, St. Joseph basketballUpdated
The freshman had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans.
She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.
Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
The sophomore helped the Spartans finish third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke at the Ocean League Finals last Thursday.