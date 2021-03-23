St. Joseph's softball team started its 2021 season with a dominant win over Santa Ynez.
The Knights won 24-0 in the season opener as they knocked out 22 hits and held the Pirates to just three with the pitching of Brianna Munoz and Charli Ray Escobedo.
Munoz struck out seven over four innings. Escobedo pitched the fifth and final inning of the run-rule shortened game.
Munoz went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs and nine RBIs. Dylan Prandini finished 4-for-4 with five runs scored and two RBIs.
Lizette Carlos had three RBIs as Shianne Gooley and Jaylee Cantu drove in two runs apiece.
Desirae Marroquin went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
The Knights are slated to play at Arroyo Grande in another non-league game on Wednesday.
Girls golf St. Joseph 249, Orcutt Academy 295
Freshman Annie Heybl had another stellar outing for the Knights, earning medalist honors with a score of 47.
The Knights are undefeated on the season.
Bella Aldridge wasn't too far behind Heybl, shooting a 48 at the Santa Maria Country Club. Lita Mahoney followed with a 49 and Sophia Cordova shot a 51 and Macie Taylor carded a 54.
For the Spartans, Danica Black had a stellar day, shooting a 48. The other scorers for Orcutt Academy were Luna Sahagan (55), Lauren McClung (57), Debbie Sawyer (66) and Vivian Meyer (67).
Pioneer Valley 289, Santa Maria 328
Carmen Guerrero earned medalist honors for the Panthers with a solid score of 48 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The other top scorers for the Panthers were Clarissa Novela (51), Marissa Dollinger (57), Breanna Villalobos (65) and Meghan Contreras (68).
Vivecca Baray, a senior, led the Saints with a 59. Phoebe Becerra shot a 61, while the other Saints scorers were Sofia Regalado (63), Yuridia Ramos (72) and Natalie Gonzales (73).
The match was played on holes 7 through 15 as the Knights and Spartans were holding their dual at the same time.
"Carmen has been playing very well and consistent lately," coach Marcus Guzman said of Guerrero. "She has been medalist three out of our last four matches. She also recorded her first career birdie on the 14th hole. Clarissa has also been leading the way for us with her consistent play and leadership. We currently sit in second place alone in league."
The Panthers' next match will their senior day against Santa Maria on Blacklake’s Canyons course Thursday.
Tennis Santa Ynez teams win
In the first matches for the teams in more than a year, the Santa Ynez boys and girls teams beat their Lompoc counterparts 18-0.
The boys match was a non-league match. The girls match was a scrimmage.
In the boys match, the Pirates’ No. 1 doubles team of Micah Thomas and Charlie Hoose swept three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Santa Ynez singles players Noah Thompson, Luke Lockhart and Josh Kazali lost a combined 13 games. Thompson swept his matches 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
In the girls scrimmage, Emmy Withrow swept three sets without losing a game. Santa Ynez’s singles players lost one game between them.
Jazz Feeley won both her sets without dropping a game. Morea Noretto lost one game in a three-set sweep.
Men's basketball Hancock splits with COS
In game one against the Giants, the Bulldogs trailed at the intermission, but an explosive second half with efficient play down the stretch led to a 64-60 victory on Friday.
Amari Stroud led all performers on the night after pouring in 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, marking his third double-double of the shortened season. He sunk eight shots on the night, three of which were from distance. Tasson Aubry-Thomas also notched an 18-rebound, 11-point double-double performance.
In game two on Saturday, COS bounced back at home, claiming a 78-63 victory in Visalia.
Ryan Cartaino's hot-hand led the fight for Hancock after his season-high performance of 20 points.
Hancock is set to return to action with another two-game series against Cerro Coso this week. The Bulldogs will hit the road on March 25 before returning home for a 5 p.m. tip-off on March 26.
Women's basketball Hancock falls to COS
The Hancock women dropped a contest 55-52 at College of the Sequoias on Saturday.
Jayci Bayne and Alijah Paquet led a trio of double digit scorers for the AHC squad after pouring in 13 points apiece, while Aryana Gonzales added 12 points and seven rebounds to the mix. Danielle Morgan led the Bulldogs on the glass after nabbing 10 rebounds. She stuffed the stat sheet by also adding four points, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday with a home contest vs. Taft. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
St. Joseph pitcher Max Stineman fires the ball to first base for an out during Saturday's game against Santa Maria. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Raymond Rodriguez reacts after he drove in the go-ahead run against St. Joseph during Saturday's game. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria third baseman Julian Sepulveda leaves the field after making an inning-ending out during Saturday's game against St. Joseph. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria pitcher Ricky Figueroa delivers a pitch during Saturday's game against Santa Maria. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda reacts after he's called out on strikes during during Saturday's game against Santa Maria. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Sana Maria third baseman Julian Sepulveda fires the ball to first base for an out during Saturday's game against St. Joseph. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph pitcher Caden Cuccia delivers during Saturday's game against Santa Maria. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Joseph Ybarra rounds third base to score the go-ahead run during Saturday's game against St. Joseph. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2 and will continue their season with a scheduled home game against San Luis Obispo Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria third baseman Julian Sepulveda reacts after reaching base and driving in a run during Saturday's game against St. Joseph. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria catcher Brayan Nunez walks to the dugout after an inning during Saturday's game against St. Joseph. The Saints beat the Knights 6-2.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Diego Gomez delivers a pitch during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Alex Milner takes a swing during Saturday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Carlos Hidalgo reacts in the dugout during Saturday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Joseph Ybarra reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during Saturday's game at St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Julian Sepulveda fires the ball to second baseman to start a double play during Saturday's game at St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Nate Steenerson makes contact during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria catcher Brayan Nunez readies to receiver a pitch during Saturday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Alex Milner walks to first base Saturday against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Brayden Blythe makes a running catch Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph pitcher Caden Cuccia follows through after delivering a pitch Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria catcher Brayan Nunez walks off the field after the Saints beat the Knights 6-2 on Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Jayden Cervantes makes contact during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria third baseman Julian Sepulveda fires to second base for an out Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Ricky Figueroa throws a pitch Saturday against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
The home plate umpire wears a mask during Saturday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph shortstop Jeremey Camarena fires to first base for an out during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
St. Joseph coach Vince Eberhard watches over the action during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Brock Marcois delivers a pitch Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria players, including Julian Ortiz, listen to coach Mike Roberson after the Saints beat the Knights 6-2 in their season opener Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph freshman Caden Cuccia follows through a swing during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria players, including Justin Gutierrez, listen to coaches speak after Saturday's win over St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Joseph Ybarra rounds third and scores Saturday against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria reliever Ricky Figueroa delivers a pitch Saturday against St. Joseph. Figueroa earned the win in the Saints' 6-2 victory.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Joseph Ybarra reacts after scoring a run Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Maria's Luis Guerrero reacts after reaching base Saturday during the game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball under pressure from Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills left, and Vincent Moran at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson pulls in a long pass to score against Santa Ynez’s Vincent Moran (21) at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross runs the option against Santa Ynez’s Nick Crandall at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast (24) breaks up a pass to Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley stiff arms Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc fans Anna Ordonez and her daughter Monze Maya, 9, wait in their “pod” for the game to begin against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes takes the field against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Santa Barbara County football players and coaches are being required to test throughout the season even though the county's adjusted case rate dropped below 7 on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc cheerleader air hug during senior night against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez and Lompoc senior cheerleaders celebrate before the game at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels celebrates his touchdown catch with Bradley Waite (11) against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Carlos Garcia stops Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell passes against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross, right, hands off the ball to Sheldon Canley at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc’s Robert Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell runs against Lompoc’s Gabriel Navarrete, left, and Elijah Perkins, right, at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross passes against Santa Ynezat Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s new logo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Len Wood Contributor
Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga takes a handoff from quarterback Max Perrett during Friday's game against Atascadero. The game ended a nearly 16-month drought without football on the Central Coast.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande linebacker Russell Ferrall meets for the coin toss ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero. The game ended a nearly 16-month drought without football on the Central Coast.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Deshaun Lewis salutes during the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush makes a tackle on Atascadero's ball-carrier during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande linebacker Russell Ferrall leads the team off the field at halftime in Friday's 33-21 win over Atascadero. After not having to undergo COVID-19 testing last week, San Luis Obispo County schools will now be required to test before this weekend's games. The county's case rate jumped up to 7 on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Atascadero's Evan Moscardi throws a pass Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett waits for the snap during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Danny McKinley reacts after nearly intercepting a pass Friday in the game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Anthony Palermo readies for Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande cheerleaders stand for the national anthem ahead of Friday's game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Danny McKinley carries the ball Friday in the game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Arroyo Grande's Russell Ferrall runs after scooping up a ball that appeared to be a backward pass, though officials ruled it incomplete.
Arroyo Grande's Andrew Hutsko pressures Atascadero quarterback Evan Moscardi during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Parents sit in the stands at Arroyo Grande High School on a rainy Friday night when the Eagles hosted Atascadero in a football game.
Joe Bailey, Staff