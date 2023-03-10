The Santa Ynez boys tennis team swept three doubles matches against Paso Robles, lifting the Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Bearcats on a cold, windy Thursday at Santa Ynez.

Bryce Wilczak and Lucas Doman won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez, Cooper Haws and Elias Thomas won 6-3, 5-7 (10-3) at No. 2, and Dominic Day and William Small won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.

Wilczak and Doman won their singles matches at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively. Mathew Wolfe rallied to win in three sets at No. 6 for the Pirates.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

