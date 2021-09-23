Nipomo's boys water polo team beat St. Joseph 20-9 on Wednesday.
Nipomo senior Louis Di Modica led the Titans with eight goals and his brother, sophomore Karl Di Modica, added four.
Quinn Hedland and Dillon Parker added two goals each as Kalen Owen and Killian Fegley chipped in with one goal.
Junior Chase Johnson powered the Knights with five goals. Freshman Cooper Smith tallied a pair and junior Mason Armstrong and freshman Max Tuggle each added one goal.
St. Joseph sophomore goalie Gavin Galanski stopped 14 Titan shots.
The Titans jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead before the Knights closed the gap to 4-3 after the first quarter. The Titans ran away in the second, out-scoring the Knights 7-0.
Girls water polo
Righetti 16, Atascadero 6
Ella Green had six goals, Elli Ryan added five and Kayli Hernandez chipped in three for the Warriors on Wednesday. Jade Mayorga and Jenna Salazar also scored.
Madisyn Cutliff made six saves and Gianna Tell had two.
The Warriors are 5-1 overall.
Girls volleyball
Cabrillo 3, Santa Ynez 2
Cabrillo won 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 24-26 and 16-14 over Santa Ynez on Sept. 21.
Kali Highlander had 12 kills and six aces in the win over Santa Ynez. Maiya McIntyre had 11 kills and Heather Zent added 10.
Cabrillo's libero had 11 digs and the Conqs' setters, Zoe Santos and Eva Stoyos, had quality sets throughout the match.
Cabrillo is 2-2 in league.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez 262, Cabrillo 345
Santa Ynez beat Cabrillo at the Mission Club in Lompoc Thursday as freshman Mackenzie Phelan had her fifth medalist honors of the season with a score of 47.
Senior Alison Swanitz shot her lowest round of the season so far, a 49.
Kenslee Martin led Cabrillo with a 55.