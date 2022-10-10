Sydney Gills and Josue Elena.jpg

Santa Ynez water polo Sydney Gills and Santa Maria football player Josue Elena were named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

 Alex Simkins, Contributor

Sydney Gills is the new Santa Ynez High School girls water polo program career goals record holder.

She has 173 after scoring 11 goals total, to go with eight steals and four assists, in Santa Ynez's games at the Arroyo Grande Tournament last weekend. Details on the Pirates' tournament record were unavailable at press time.

Earlier in the week, Gills scored on a five-meter penalty shot and made two steals in an 18-8 Santa Ynez win against Cabrillo Tuesday.

