Lompoc finished a run of wins at higher seeds by edging Kerman 5-4 Thursday to win the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship.

The entire Lompoc High School girls tennis team has earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week award for the week ending Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, Ethan Stocker, the Cabrillo boys water polo team's goalkeeper, is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week.

Lompoc (20-2) completed a run of four straight wins at higher seeds in the playoffs with a 5-4 win at No. 1 Kerman Thursday to take the CIF Central Section Division 3 girls tennis championship.

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

