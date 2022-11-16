The entire Lompoc High School girls tennis team has earned the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week award for the week ending Nov. 12.
Meanwhile, Ethan Stocker, the Cabrillo boys water polo team's goalkeeper, is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week.
Lompoc (20-2) completed a run of four straight wins at higher seeds in the playoffs with a 5-4 win at No. 1 Kerman Thursday to take the CIF Central Section Division 3 girls tennis championship.
"Each girl was instrumental in (the team's) success," said Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones.
Stocker delivered the goods all season for Cabrillo, and he came through again for the Conquistadores as his team won at two higher seeds to take the Division 3 title.
No. 3 Cabrillo (16-8) won 12-9 at No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific in the semifinals Wednesday then edged No. 1 Madera 5-4 at Madera Saturday to finish a 4-0 run in the playoffs and take the Division 3 title.
"This young man has been the backbone of the team's run to a CIF championship," Cabrillo athletic director Michael Dietz said of Stocker. The Conquistadores will play in the regional tournament at a date TBA.
The Braves had gone 0-40 in their four years in the Channel League following their departure from the Los Padres League after most of the other area schools left the CIF Southern Section for the Central Section.
Lompoc, along with Cabrillo and Santa Ynez, joined the Central Section effective this school year. Now, Lompoc and Cabrillo have a Division 3 championship in their first year as Central Section members, Lompoc in girls tennis and Cabrillo in boys water polo.
Rianna Stouppe, the Braves, No. 2 singles player, did not lose in a singles or doubles match this year. She and Vera Ortiz, Lompoc's No. 1 singles player and a senior foreign exchange student from Spain, led the Lompoc surge in singles. Ava Velasco and Sofia Larios led the Braves in doubles.
Ortiz and Stouppe gave the Braves the clinching point in their doubles match at Kerman.
Lompoc varsity players Larios, White, Velasco, Stouppe, Vera and Esme Ortiz, Gabi Arias and Lola Soukup, along with Mia Jansen, the Braves' No. 1 junior varsity player, were recognized at the NSBCART luncheon Monday.
Montana State 72, Cal Poly 28
A miserable past three weeks for the Mustangs (1-9, 0-7) continued Saturday night.
One week after Montana accumulated 695 yards of offense in a 57-0 Big Sky Conference win against Cal Poly in a Missoula snowstorm Nov. 5, No. 3 Montana State did go over the 700-yard mark against the Mustangs, with 744 yards of offense in a rout of a Big Sky game at Cal Poly's Mustang Memorial Field Saturday night.
The Mustangs have been out-scored by a combined 188-47 their last three games.
Marqui Johnson, who is listed on the Bobcats roster as a wide receiver, rushed for 242 yards on just 13 carries and scored four touchdowns Saturday night. Garrett Coon added 100 yards, also on 13 carries, and scored once.
Montana State scored nine touchdowns and three field goals. The Bobcats did not punt. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) stayed in a tie for first place with Sacramento State atop the Big Sky standings.
Cal Poly accumulated 275 yards of total offense. Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch threw for two touchdowns, one to freshman Josh Cuevas on a 34-yarder in the second quarter and one on a 23-yarder to Zedekiah Centers in the third.
Troy Fletcher ran for 62 yards on 18 carries, including a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, for the Mustangs. Cuevas caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Kahliq Paulette in the second quarter.
Montana State scored the first 24 points of the game and added 27 points in the second to take a 51-14 halftime lead. Cal Poly has been out-scored by a combined 146-27 this season in the opening quarter.
Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott completed seven of his 17 passes for 80 yards. Sean Austin played most of the fourth and connected on five of his six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Montana State racked up 554 yards rushing and 190 yards passing. Cal Poly had 317 yards passing and just 91 rushing.
Linebacker David Meyer, cal Poly's top tackler this season, had seven tackles Saturday, all solo. Laipoli Palu, another Mustangs linebacker, had five tackles. Rylan Ortt made seven tackles for Montana State. The Mustangs, on a fumble and an interception, turned the ball over twice. The Bobcats lost a fumble, their lone turnover.
Cal Poly wraps up its season at home next Saturday at home against Portland State (4-6, 3-4). The Vikings lost 45-17 at Sacramento State Friday night.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.