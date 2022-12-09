Tom Robb earned his 100th win as Orcutt Academy girls basketball coach as the Spartans won (8-0) won in a rout, 69-12 in a non-league game at 3-6 Coast Union Thursday night.
Robb has been Orcutt's coach since 2016. His career record there is 100-58. Robb guided the Spartans to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional championship in the COVID-19 pandemic-abbreviated 2021 season. The Spartans beat Bakersfield Christian 69-49 at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site, for the title.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman center, is averaging a double-double this season and, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs, she notched another one Thursday night.