Robb 100
Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb displays his team's CIF Central Section Division 4 championship plaque at Lakeview Junior High on June 10, 2021. Robb surpassed the 100-win mark at Orcutt Academy with a victory against Coast Union on Thursday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Tom Robb earned his 100th win as Orcutt Academy girls basketball coach as the Spartans won (8-0) won in a rout, 69-12 in a non-league game at 3-6 Coast Union Thursday night.

Robb has been Orcutt's coach since 2016. His career record there is 100-58. Robb guided the Spartans to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional championship in the COVID-19 pandemic-abbreviated 2021 season. The Spartans beat Bakersfield Christian 69-49 at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site, for the title.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman center, is averaging a double-double this season and, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs, she notched another one Thursday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

