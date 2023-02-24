022423 LHS CIF Champs 01

The Lompoc High girls soccer team celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 4 title following a 5-1 win at Bishop Diego on Thursday night. 

 Contributed

The Lompoc girls soccer team had a packed Thursday. The Braves made it pay off.

Two days after winning 3-2 at No. 1 Fresno Christian, the No. 5 Braves got on the pitch at No. 3 Bishop Union after a six-hour road trip, won 5-1 to take the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship then embarked on a long, happy ride home.

The Braves have qualified for the CIF Southern Regional Tournament that starts next week. Lompoc is 14-11-1 and riding a six-game winning streak. The Broncos are 20-4-1.

