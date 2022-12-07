Elk Grove won the team championship at the Old Dutch Classic wrestling tournament at Righetti Saturday, and three area wrestlers earned individual titles.
The tournament is named for former long-time Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten.
Elk Grove scored 207.5 points to 187.5 for runner-up Clovis East. Host Righetti finished third in the 19-team field with 170.5.
Area wrestlers Jeremy Oani of Righetti at 113 pounds, Aiden Higgs of Cabrillo at 160 and Nathaniel Northrop of Righetti at 182 all won weight class championships.
Five Elk Grove wrestlers won individual championships, including Alex Portugal at 106 pounds, Octavio Negrete at 120, Josiah Sandoval at 126, Julius Soto at 138 and Francis Frank at 285.
Three St. Francis wrestlers won individual titles, including Bryce Luna at 132 pounds, Matthew Luna at 145 and Leonardo Maiuolo at 150. Albert Adams of Clovis East won at 170 pounds, Traise Rodriguez of Atascadero won at 195 and Rocky Koontz of Clovis East won at 220.
Cabrillo finished in seventh place in the team standings with 86 points. Atascadero wound up ninth with 77, San Luis Obispo was 11th with 67, St. Joseph came in 12th with 58, Santa Maria was 14th with 48, and Lompoc (37 points), Pioneer Valley (32), Morro Bay (18) and Santa Ynez (12) followed.
Cats and Hounds Tournament
Santa Ynez dropped four close games in this tournament over the weekend.
Santa Maria edged the Pirates 5-4 on penalty kicks after the score was tied 1-1 going into the penalty kicks phase, East Bakersfield downed Santa Ynez 3-1, Lemoore edged the Pirates 3-2 and Clovis nipped Santa Ynez 1-0.
The tournament was held at Atascadero and Paso Robles.
Kevin Margarito scored the Pirates' goal against Santa Maria before the Saints won in the penalty kicks phase. East Bakersfield moved to a 2-0 lead against the Pirates before Braeden Melville tallied for Santa Ynez. The Blades scored a third goal later.
Aiden Tapia and then Rafael Beleski scored to give Santa Ynez a 2-0 lead against Lemoore, but the Pirates couldn't hold the lead. Santa Ynez, down a player because of a red card, gave up three unanswered goals.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Clovis East nipped Santa Ynez as the Pirates finished their tournament appearance.
St. Joseph (5-0) won all three of its games at this tournament at Newport Harbor in Newport Beach.
The Knights defeated Newport Harbor 2-0, Costa Mesa 9-3 and Sacramento Christian Brothers 2-1. Six Knights scored during the tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday.
Zorah Coulibay knocked in four goals for St. Joseph. Isabella Ruiz scored three times, and Grace Mensah racked up four assists.
Santa Maria Elks #1538, in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be hosting its annual Basketball Hoop Shoot Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Minami Center.
The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA.
Registration will take place from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. the day of the event. Competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. Age categories are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. A contestant's age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2023.
Each contestant will have 25 shots at the basket. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will advance to the district competition. State, regional and national competition will follow, with the Nationals taking place in Chicago.
Tiebreakers will be determined at the end of the Shoot. First, second and third-place winners will be acknowledged at an awards dinner at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Monday, Dec. 19.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.