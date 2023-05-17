In the Sword & Shield Room at Righetti High School that was packed with supporters, Righetti senior Matthew Graack officially inked his decision concerning his next academic and athletic stop en route to serving his country.

Graack signed to play football for the United States Merchant Marines Academy (USMMA) that is based in Kings Point, New York, on Monday. Graack was an All-Area Second Team selection at offensive guard at Righetti, and he said he will likely either play that position or center at USMMA.

"I just really liked the idea of going somewhere where I would get a chance to play right away, and I really enjoyed the culture, being able to surround myself with good people and good coaches," said Graack.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

