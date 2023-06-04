After playing for one set of Warriors basketball teams during her high school career, Righetti High School senior Eva Delgado is looking to play for another set of Warriors teams during her collegiate basketball career.

After a three-year varsity career (plus one game as a freshman) with the Righetti Warriors, Delgado will play for the Jessup University Warriors. The 5-foot-8 senior signed with Jessup, an NAIA school, at a signing ceremony in the Righetti cafeteria Thursday night.

Jessup is a private Christian university based in Rocklin. Jessup also has a campus in San Jose. Delgado will be a student at the Rocklin campus. Rocklin is approximately 23 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you