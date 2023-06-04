After playing for one set of Warriors basketball teams during her high school career, Righetti High School senior Eva Delgado is looking to play for another set of Warriors teams during her collegiate basketball career.
After a three-year varsity career (plus one game as a freshman) with the Righetti Warriors, Delgado will play for the Jessup University Warriors. The 5-foot-8 senior signed with Jessup, an NAIA school, at a signing ceremony in the Righetti cafeteria Thursday night.
Jessup is a private Christian university based in Rocklin. Jessup also has a campus in San Jose. Delgado will be a student at the Rocklin campus. Rocklin is approximately 23 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Delgado averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds for a 2022-23 Righetti team that finished 17-11 overall and made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs. Righetti lost in the first round.
She is listed as a shooting guard-small forward on the Righetti roster but, "I played a lot inside at Righetti," said Delgado.
Delgado did say she took a lot of outside shots at Righetti though, "I know I will have to put in some work this summer on my outside shooting," she said. Delgado said she will play "shooting guard/wing," at Jessup.
She might have to expand her consistent shooting distance to play college ball, but Delgado said she will not have to shift gears when it comes to fitting in with how her future team plays offense and defense.
Veteran coach Desiree Hitch's Righetti teams consistently play at a brisk pace on offense and, though the Warriors often shift looks, a Righetti trademark is man-to-man defense.
"Jessup plays fast on offense and plays a lot of man defense," said Delgado.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Jessup Warriors finished 14-13, 9-9 this past season. Jessup plays in the Golden State Athletic Conference and will lose just one senior.
Delgado said, "I would say a big reason I chose Jessup was that it has a really good family-type community and was very welcoming.
"I took a tour of the campus, and it was really nice," said Delgado. "It's a small school, but I just felt comfortable there."
She liked the vibe from the team and said the financial package Jessup gave her will cover most of the cost of attending school there.
"I met a couple of the team members, and they were very nice," said Delgado. "I met the head coach and an assistant coach, and I felt comfortable with them."
Delgado said, "Hopefully I can work my way into the rotation there and play right away, but I might redshirt my freshman year."
She will major in business administration at Jessup.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.