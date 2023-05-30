Righetti High School junior Kendra Daniels finished tied for eighth place in the girls high jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Clovis Buchanan High School Saturday.
Daniels cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in the final. Daniels cleared 5-6 in the prelims.
Templeton junior Joshua Bell finished sixth in 8 minutes, 58.52 in the boys 3,200. No other Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) athletes advanced past the preliminaries.
Righetti junior Riley Allen won the Central Section Division 2 girls 100 and 200 championships. She ran 11.94 and 25.06 respectively at the state prelims.
Nevaeh Dyer of Paso Robles finished at 37-7.025 in the girls shot put prelims. Jacob Gash of Arroyo Grande no-heighted in the boys pole vault.
Santa Barbara junior Andreas Dybdahl won the boys 1,600 in 4:08.64.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.