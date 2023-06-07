In his dress rehearsal for his collegiate baseball career, Righetti senior catcher Brodie Miller hit .447 with 20 RBIs and made one error in his 232 fielding chances.

Miller is the Mountain League baseball MVP. Miller and Mountain League Pitcher of the Year Alex Robles helped lead Righetti to its second straight Mountain League championship. The Warriors went 22-8, 13-1 in 2023.

Robles finished his high school career with an 11-0 record and a 1.00 ERA. Robles struck out 88 batters, walked 21 and gave up just 48 hits in 84 innings pitched.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

