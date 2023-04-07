040423 POTW 01
Righetti's Ben Munoz, Cabrillo's Blake Gregory, St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano and Hancock College's Brayan Nunez are up for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award. 

Ben Munoz had a productive first game of a doubleheader that Righetti swept as the Warriors kept rolling along in Mountain League play last week.

Munoz went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the first game of a March 31 home doubleheader that Righetti swept from Lompoc, 7-2 and 9-1, to move to 6-0 in the Mountain League.

Munoz is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 1, as determined by voters. Munoz garnered 10,460 votes, 57.7 percent of the 18,114 votes cast. Munoz won out in a field of 10 candidates.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

