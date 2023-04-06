Righetti senior Micaela Correa seemed set to make Vanguard University the next stop in her academic and athletic career.
"Vanguard was my dream school," she told supporters in a packed Righetti Sword and Shield dining room during a signing ceremony for the Righetti wrestler Wednesday night.
Correa signed — but not with Vanguard. She signed to wrestle for Menlo College, an NAIA school in Atherton. Menlo is a private, non-profit school with a liberal arts emphasis.
Correa recently wrapped up a four-year varsity career at Righetti with a 3-2 finish at the 2023 CIF State Championships at 108 pounds, one win away from placing.
She won at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Tournament last year and finished second there this year.
"I had two solid choices — Vanguard and Menlo College," Correa said Wednesday night. Starting out, "Vanguard was my No. 1 school."
Vanguard is located in Costa Mesa and, "I love the L.A. area," said Correa.
Things changed, Correa said, after Menlo College wrestling coach Michael Ayala invited her to go on a tour of the school.
"For two weeks, I was agonizing between Vanguard and Menlo College," said Correa.
Ultimately, however, "Menlo seemed like more of a fit for me," said Correa. "The coach was really nice. It was cool to spend the night with the girls on the team in the dorm.
"I got to view the campus the next day, and it's a pretty campus. I've never been to the Bay area, so that's exciting."
It didn't hurt that Correa's future team had a successful 2023 campaign.
The Oaks won three tournaments, finished second at the National Duals in January and garnered fourth place at the NAIA nationals at Jamestown, North Dakota in March.
"Half the team made it to nationals, and that played a part in my decision," said Correa.
Correa said Ayala told her, "I'll be in the lineup my freshman year."
Menlo routed Vanguard twice in dual meets during the 2023 season, 41-5 on Dec. 2 and 41-6 on Jan. 27.
The Oaks had a deep roster last season, with 34 wrestlers listed. Menlo will lose seven seniors to graduation.
Menlo didn't struggle against many teams last year, but Southern Oregon, who Cabrillo standout Avery Manko signed with earlier this year, beat the Oaks twice, 36-8 in a dual meet and 25-18 at the National Duals.
Correa said that with the package Menlo College was able to offer her, "Almost (all the cost of attending the school) is covered."
She said she will major in business. "I plan to lean toward accounting," Correa said.
Her mother, Amanda Jovanelly, was in attendance at the signing ceremony for Correa.
"I'm very excited that she's going to a school in California," said Jovanelly. "It's three hours away, so we'll have visiting opportunities for sure."
