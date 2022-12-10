Righetti wrestler Jeremy Oani lost in the last of the blood rounds, the rounds before the top eight placers were decided, at the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Wrestling Tournament.
The senior has said his goal this time around is to get in the top eight at the 2023 state tourney. Oani is off to a strong star this year, and his work during the past week has earned him the Times' area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 3.
Oani won the championship at 113 pounds at the Old Dutch Classic, named after former long-time Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten, Saturday. The host team finished third in a 19-team field.
Oani racked up a pin at 120 pounds in a 76-6 win at Righetti crosstown rival Pioneer Valley Wednesday night, and he garnered 19,634 votes among Times readers to win out in an original field of 12 candidates. One contestant's entry was disqualified because of suspected voter manipulation.
Avary Cain, a guard for the St. Joseph girls basketball team, was the runner-up with 14,598 votes. During the unbeaten Knights' run of three lopsided wins at the San Luis Obispo Tournament, Cain amassed a total of 68 points, 17 rebounds, 13 steals and six assists.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the field, and their accomplishments.
Helina Pecile, Santa Ynez girls basketball, 344 votes
The freshman made the All-Tournament Team at the Bryan Ayer Classic that Lompoc hosted.
Landon Lassahn, Santa Ynez boys basketball, 196 votes
Lassahn scored 23 points in one Pirates win and 18 in another as Santa Ynez finished third at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.
Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc girls basketball
Figuereo has been a mainstay for the host team at the Ayer Classic all season. She was an All-Tournament Team selection.
Aiden Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling
Higgs won the title at 160 pounds at the Old Dutch Classic.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Johnson was the All-Tournament MVP as the Spartans (8-0) rolled to the championship with three one-sided wins at the Ayer Classic. Johnson notched a double-double in four of Orcutt's five games last week, including two of the Spartans' three games at the Ayer Classic.
The 6-foot-2 freshman center is averaging a double-double this season.
Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
A mainstay for the Spartans, Kendrick earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team at the Ayer Classic.
Nathaniel Northrop, Righetti boys wrestling
Northrop won the title at 182 pounds at the Old Dutch Classic. He racked up a pin in his match Wednesday night.
Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock College men's basketball
The freshman forward-center, with 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, barely missed getting a triple-double as the Bulldogs rallied to beat West Hills Lemoore 78-76 in a Saturday non-conference game at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Stadium.
Pierre-Louis was unstoppable in the lane as he scored 12 points during a Hancock run as the Bulldogs wiped out the 63-52 deficit they faced at the 12:34 mark of the second half.
Lucca Hart, Nipomo boys basketball
Hart made two free throws with no time left, lifting the Titans to a 53-51 win against Delano Kennedy in the third-place game at the Madera Liberty Tournament. Hart made the All-Tournament Team.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.