120722 Righetti Wrestling 02

Righetti's Jeremy Oani won an individual title at the Old Dutch Classic.

 Contributed

Righetti wrestler Jeremy Oani lost in the last of the blood rounds, the rounds before the top eight placers were decided, at the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Wrestling Tournament.

The senior has said his goal this time around is to get in the top eight at the 2023 state tourney. Oani is off to a strong star this year, and his work during the past week has earned him the Times' area Player of the Week honor for the week ending Dec. 3.

Oani won the championship at 113 pounds at the Old Dutch Classic, named after former long-time Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten, Saturday. The host team finished third in a 19-team field.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

